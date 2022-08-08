...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 106 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast
Washington and central, north central and northeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From noon Monday to 11 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Rill Adventures has been taking people on guided floats of the Yakima River since 1996.
The Yakima River flows straight through Kittitas County, and it would be a shame to not use it to beat the heat during the summer. There are several activities available on the river, but one of the most popular is floating.
While people always have free access to the river, to raft or tube it however they like, Rill Adventures has been providing guided trips and rental equipment to Central Washington since 1996. The business is owned by Ninon Wheatley who runs it with her three kids, Jacob, Lacey and Koby Wuesthoff. They provide service to the Yakima River, the Cle Elum and Spokane, although most of their business takes place on the Yakima.
“People love the water, it is why they go to the ocean,” Wheatley said. “There is something about water that is fascinating and relaxing and because it is hot out it is cooling. It has everything that we want, I don’t know why, it is just a human thing.”
Rill Adventures rents rafts for up to 10 people (most common are 4-8 person rafts), stand-up paddle boards, kayaks and inner tubes. The guided rafting trips can host 12 people including the guide.
However, floating the river may not be as relaxing as people expect. Wheatley said many people show up expecting a leisurely time but end up having to work hard and be safe. The river moves fast and people can get injured if they are not paying attention.
“The very first thing they should know is that the river is flat, but it is not slow. It moves swiftly,” Wheatley said.
The river doesn’t have rapids, at least where people raft, but it is moving fast enough to cause some damage if people are not careful. The river moves around 4-5 miles per hour, which may not sound like much until the raft hits a log or a rock and stops dead. Wheatley stresses that people need to wear a life vest at all times while on the river, the same way they would wear a seatbelt in a car.
Safety is a primary concern for Wheatley, who encourages people to bring plenty of water, and reminds them that alcohol is illegal on the river under RCW 66.44.100. She said they check coolers when possible, but they are not the police and cannot always stop people from drinking while rafting. People who ignore this law can put themselves, their friends and their guides at risk.
A few years ago, one rafter didn’t bring any water and drank nothing but alcohol for the entire three-hour ride. Rill Adventure called an ambulance, and according to Wheatley, the paramedics said the woman would have died from hyperthermia (overheating) if they arrived another 15 minutes later.
The heat is something rafters tend to forget. When people think of river rafting they believe the water is going to keep them cool, when in reality they are going to be floating on the river in direct sunlight for multiple hours. Wheatley encourages people to bring hats, sunscreen and plenty of water. Hard-toed shoes are also a good idea because the bottom of the river is rocky and people can easily cut up their feet.
However, if people remember to be safe, they can have an excellent time on the water. The guided trips take a little longer because they will stop for swimming, picnics and river games. Rill Adventure also provides shuttles from the parking lot up the river, then people can float back to their vehicles.