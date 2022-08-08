Support Local Journalism


The Yakima River flows straight through Kittitas County, and it would be a shame to not use it to beat the heat during the summer. There are several activities available on the river, but one of the most popular is floating.

While people always have free access to the river, to raft or tube it however they like, Rill Adventures has been providing guided trips and rental equipment to Central Washington since 1996. The business is owned by Ninon Wheatley who runs it with her three kids, Jacob, Lacey and Koby Wuesthoff. They provide service to the Yakima River, the Cle Elum and Spokane, although most of their business takes place on the Yakima.

