FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Kittitas/Thorp runs to biggest win of the year in White Swan BY JAKE MCNEAL Sports Editor Oct 9, 2021 Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Josh Rosbach, Tony Rios and the the Kittitas/Thorp football team don’t mind hitting the road.The junior quarterback, senior running back and the Coyotes went to Eastern Washington Athletic Conference rival White Swan Friday and came back with a 54-0 win.“We just played good as a team and our defense forced five turnovers and put our offense back on the field,” said Kittitas/Thorp coach Dusty Hutchinson, whose side won by its biggest margin since its 57-8 home mauling of Mabton Sept. 24 and sealed its first shutout of the fall. “Our offense is really moving the ball, and every touchdown we had was on the ground.” Rosbach scored four times as the Coyotes (2-2 overall, 2-1 EWAC) rushed for over 400 yards, Rios followed with three touchdowns, and Wyatt Culm, Josiah Contreras and Kyle Littler reached the end zone once each.If Kittitas/Thorp has a Friday road game, they enjoy a Thursday team dinner after practice and watch film, for which Hutchinson thanks the parents.The Coyotes also beat White Swan (2-3, 1-1) for the second time in 2021 after besting them 24-14 at home March 12.Next for the Coyotes is an EWAC game at Highland (0-6, 0-2), which fell 54-7 in Granger Friday and beat visiting Kittitas/Thorp 26-6 in the spring, scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday in Cowiche. Goldendale 61, Cle Elum-Roslyn 20The traveling Warriors could not get the better of the high-flying Eastern Washington Athletic Conference rival Timberwolves Friday.Cle Elum-Roslyn (2-4 overall, 1-1 EWAC) suffered its biggest lost since it fell 55-6 at Columbia March 12 in Burbank, and Goldendale (5-1, 2-0) scored at least 52 points for the fourth time this fall.“They’re a very good team, and they’re very physical,” Warriors coach Troy Hilberg said. “We were able to play with them, but we shot ourselves in the foot too many times and they capitalized. They definitely were able, when we had a slight miscue, to take advantage of it, and made the most of it."Cole Singer caught a touchdown pass for Cle Elum-Roslyn and returned a kickoff for six, and Jake Becht joined in with an end zone run.Timberwolves junior quarterback Kade Bomberger threw for 253 yards and three touchdowns, senior running back Caleb Smith ran for 246 yards and three touchdowns, and Goldendale finished with 550 yards of offense.Next for the Warriors is an EWAC home game against White Swan (2-3, 1-1), which fell 54-0 at home to Kittitas Friday and which Cle Elum-Roslyn beat 42-16 on the road Feb. 27, scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 15. 