An online fundraiser for Skookum Kids is the only way it will be able to make money this year, as all other fundraising events have been canceled by COVID. Development Coordinator Nick Faucett said the fundraiser is extremely important to Skookum, and they hope to raise $50,000."Because we only have one (event) this year, it becomes very important," Faucett said.He said the money raised will go to supporting the emergency shelter in Ellensburg, which is a home that provides foster kids with temporary housing. This house holds five children, and needs to be equipped to take care of them.The rest of the money will fund a new program in Skookum which will provide foster licenses to families. According to Faucett, they will be the only private agency in the county to have this ability. Although this fundraiser in an annual event for the Skookum branch in Bellingham, this is the first time it will happen in Ellensburg. In the past, this event in held in person, with food and drink offered to visiting guests, and serves as an opportunity for the Skookum House to mingle with the local community. However, this had to be changed to a livestream video because of COVID.There are two ways people can watch the livestream, either by registering themselves through the Skookum Kids website, or by signing up for an official watch party. There are currently a dozen watch parties across Kittitas and Yakima counties. Faucett said they are intended to be at home gatherings so they stay small. Faucett also said the videos will be posted to Youtube after the event.Each watch party will have their own donation links, otherwise people could always donate through the standard Skookum Kids website.The livestream will be focused on the people, children and families who have been affected by Skookum Kids. Faucett said they will tell the stories of these people, and the video will last about 30 minutes. There will also be a focus on the future of Skookum Kids, and explain why they need the financial support. 