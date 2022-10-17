vox ensemble

Vox Humana Vocal Ensemble will do a free concert on Nov. 4 to help raise awareness and funds for the American Red Cross Ukraine Relief Fund.

The Vox Humana Vocal Ensemble was born with the idea of raising a voice for humanity, helping to raise funding for FISH and Habitat For Humanity this the past year

The select vocal ensemble comprised of familiar valley voices is ready to pitch in where it can.

