Gallery One Visual Arts Center is not resting on its laurels, having received a 2021 Governor’s Arts & Heritage Award.
The forward-thinking gallery in the historic downtown is stepping up and stepping out with two additions to its staff with communications manager John Durham and gallery assistant Jacque Trujillo.
“Of all our assets, the staff and board of Gallery One are by far the most valuable. We are a compassionate and creative team with a collective goal of meeting people where they are with an intention of using creativity to build community,” executive director Monica Miller said.
“It is at the heart of what we do, and I have no doubt that John and Jacque will fit right into our culture. Both have proven passion for the arts and more importantly, people.”
In addition, Sarah Haven will hold the position of gallery manager to best encompass her contributions, including operations, retail, and events.
Durham will serve as Gallery One’s Associate Marketing Manager, responsible for expanding digital, virtual and print communications. The addition of the position supports the strategic priorities to increase outreach and the use of online platforms to enhance our programs, Miller said.
It also builds on the work of Renee Adams, who served as the Marketing and the Exhibit Coordinator. Adams will focus exclusively on the creation and execution of the Gallery One exhibit schedule, working with artists in the region.
Durham is a native of southwest Washington, landing in Ellensburg in 1998 to attend Central Washington University. His undergraduate and graduate studies focused on music theory and composition, orchestration, electronic music, and multimedia performance.
The addition of Durham and Trujillo is expected to increase overall access to the arts and allow Gallery One to continue to develop its virtual, online and in-person programs.
Trujillo will increase her current contributions as a teacher for the art-after-school program to work at the front desk as the gallery assistant, supporting the gift shop and welcoming visitors.
Trujillo is a Utah native with a B.A. in Art from Southern Utah University and an MFA in Drawing from Central Washington University. She has been teaching at Gallery One for the community School of Arts since 2017 and has been working as a Lecturer at Central Washington University since 2018.
She continues her studio practice as a Gallery One Resident Artist working with paints, charcoal, and encaustics in traditional methods and mixed media manipulation.