A steady stream of friends, family and local art patrons filtered into the Gallery One Visual Arts Center on Saturday morning. Volunteers continued to set up additional chairs for the late-arriving crowd as they filled the main gallery space as the program began.
Several children preferred the bird’s eye view, sitting on the chairs and benches on the rail of the mezzanine, watching as local artists Samantha Birks Fisher and Will Bow discussed their artwork on its final day of showing at the gallery that was recognized with a 2021 a Governor’s Arts & Heritage award.
The artist reception gave patrons an opportunity to take the information gathered from those who created the work and take one more look throughout the gallery.
One interesting bit of information that came to light during the 45-minute discussion between artists, which included a question-answer period with the audience, was Birks Fisher’s approach.
Local Thorp artist Justin Gibbens asked if she sat down with a preconceived idea of what was to come.
Birks Fisher, who received her Master of Fine Arts from UC-Davis, California and B.A. at Central Washington University, smiled and shook her head no.
“Never?” he responded.
Where most artists go in with a sketch or idea, Birks Fisher’s work comes from somewhere within her creative spirit, she said.
“When I work on something, I start off very vague and as I go and it starts to define itself,” Birks Fisher said. “I use multi-images in my paintings, because of all the chaos, it seems like a nice sounding point.
“As I go along, I like to think further about what I’m trying to say. I use a lot of images within. Sometimes I’ll put one up that doesn’t look right, and I’ll paint it over. Then I’ll put another one up and see how that feels.”
Her work creates a narrative relying on nostalgia, a multi-image collage, and an appreciation of marks and brushstrokes that sometimes takes time to understand. She uses a lot of green, some as personal preference, some to represent the vision of the Evergreen State.
Birks Fisher and Bow sat in chairs with backs to his giant leaning house steel sculpture in the center of the space, facing an estimated 40-45 people.
Bow’s contribution to the show was a mixed media presentation of steel sculpture and painting. The dominant visual sculpture in the room takes on a bit of a big tree house presence, tilting away.
“It feels like it’s moving,” Gallery One executive director Monica Miller said, as the audience laughed.
Bow took a quick look over his shoulder to make sure it was a reference and not fact. Tilting in the Ellensburg wind, maybe?
Its presence demands attention, and Bow’s attention to detail achieved its objective. His paintings throughout the gallery create a combination of visions involving various colors and shapes and characters, but the steel sculpture is stark in tone and its sheer size is hard to miss.
Unlike Birks Fisher, the Roslyn artist goes into a project with several ideas in mind, he said.
“I’ll sit down with a sketch book, and I’ll put down some ideas. If it’s not coming, I’ll look for those images online and source other images,” Bow said. “With the house and the car, those are kinds of things that I see. I do have reference material for both of those.
“I don’t think my paintings have ever come out the way I imagine them when I start. I’m still developing the direction it’s going to go on its own.”
NEW EXHIBIT
The next exhibit - Divine Feminine, presented by All Mujeres Murals in the main gallery and mezzanine. It will run from Friday to March 26. There is an opening reception scheduled March 4 from 5 to 7 p.m.
Gallery One will also feature “Femme Locale” in the Eveleth Green Gallery. Women artists from the region will participate in the annual show formerly hosted at 420 Loft Gallery and organized by Scott & Robin Mayberry of Flow.