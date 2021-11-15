Support Local Journalism


Kittitas Valley art patrons have a chance to have their voices heard on a national level.

Gallery One Visual Arts Center has been selected to participate in a national social impact research study with the Museum of Social Impact, and is are looking for volunteers to participate. The study is to evaluate the social impact museums have on their communities.

“It’s important because we want to be a partner in these kinds of studies and we can apply the types of experiences we get from this survey,” Gallery One executive director Monica Miller said. “We can continue to offer the most meaningful experiences.”

Participants will receive free admission for themselves and one guest to visit three times between now and May 2022. After the final visit, participants will be required to complete a 30-minute online survey regarding your experience.

There are a limited number of opportunities to participate in the study, and participants will be selected on a first-come-first-served basis.

“We’re looking for volunteers from the community that have been here or maybe never been here to visit us over the next six months,” Miller said. “Volunteers need to sign up on the website. It will give you instructions and then you go back online after you’ve visited three times and take the survey.”

Participants will be entered into a drawing to win one of three $50 gift certificates to Gallery One that can be spent on art, gifts or classes.

