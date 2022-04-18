There is a changing of the guard at one of the premier art galleries in Washington state, which just happens to be down on Pearl Street in the iconic Ellensburg downtown.
Six board members at Gallery One Visual Arts Center will step aside and allow the next group to carry on the standard of excellence that helped the gallery earn 2021 Governor’s Arts & Heritage Award, along with the Asia Pacific Cultural Center in Tacoma, the Spokane Valley Summer Theatre and Path With Art in Seattle.
“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome our new board members to the organization. Their combined experience working with nonprofits, passion for the arts and love of Gallery One will complement our existing board make-up,” board president Cathy Bambrick said.
Retiring board members include Joe France, Gary Severin, Julie Prather, Linda Sharpe, Ona Solberg and Angela Johnson have over 100 years of board experience.
“While it’s bittersweet to say good-bye to the retiring members, who have become like family. We know that their involvement is only changing, not ending,” Bambrick said.
The board and staff honored the retiring members with a plaque created by artist Tom Pickerel of the original gallery space on the top floor as a symbol of their commitment to Gallery One.
Gary Severin was critical to the acquisition of the Stewart Building in 1998 and served as Board President twice during over his 30 years of service. Severin was a guiding force during the entire renovation of the building.
Joe France served 24 years on the board and spearheaded the First Friday bar and annual Wine Tasting event, creating an important revenue stream for the gallery. France intends to continue his participation on this level.
Julie Prather served on the board for over 30 years, helping to light the way through her contributions as an artist and donations of her unique lamps.
Linda Sharpe brought her passion as a schoolteacher, helping to support the Community School of the Arts and fundraising events with her enthusiasm and consistent encouragement.
Ona Solberg, a survivor of the 911 attack on the Pentagon, joined the board immediately after moving here from Washington D.C. She was recently instrumental in the revision of the by-laws. She also funded the Veteran’s Art Award for the Kittitas County Open Show. With her partner, Laura Stanley, recently established a permanent fund to support U.S. military artists.
Angela Johnson led the organization as Board President for three years during the pandemic and was a valuable member of the finance committee during her entire board tenure.
“It was such a great organization and I loved being a part of it,” Prather said. “I always felt like it was the heart of this city, because it was a gathering place for the community.”
Severin said he will continue to do community outreach throughout the area, including schools and the art community.
“I would say that the Gallery One board over the years is one of the finest groups of people I’ve ever worked with,” he said. “It was so invigorating and people were very helpful.
“When I first started it was not a governing board, but more of an advisory board. The board learned, if we had something we wanted to do that we had to make it happen and we became a real working board.”
Through an extensive search, Gallery One Visual Arts Center conducted several interviews to establish the newest members of its guiding body.
It selected long-time Ellensburg resident Barbara Bicchieri, Ann Redmond Blais from Upper County, Central Washington University Provost, Michelle DenBeste, artist and Thorp School District Art Teacher Drew Leidtke, and artist Laura Stanley.
For complete bio information visit https://www.gallery-one.org/board/