Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny (20) stiff arms Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, in Detroit.

DETROIT (AP) — Geno Smith and Rashaad Penny were so good the Seattle Seahawks never needed their punter.

Smith accounted for three touchdowns in the first half and Penny had a pair of long second-half scoring runs, helping Seattle hold off the Detroit Lions for a 48-45 win Sunday.

