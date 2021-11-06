Glasper’s career day leads Central Washington football past Western New Mexico By JAKE MCNEAL Sports Editor Nov 6, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Wildcats are making it look easy.The Central Washington University football team beat Western New Mexico of the Lone Star Conference 54-29 and stretched its win streak to five games in front of 237 spectators Saturday in Silver City.The Wildcats (7-2 overall) held the Mustangs (1-9) to 40 rushing yards, outgained them 612 total yards — Central's most since they piled up 667 against Azusa Pacific Oct. 12, 2019 — to 398 and improved to 4-0 head-to-head since 2002. Quincy Glasper completed 36 of 55 passes for a career-high 442 yards and five touchdowns, rushed nine times for 46 yards and was not sacked or intercepted.Tyler Flanagan ran eight times for 106 yards — the redshirt freshman running back's first collegiate 100-plus-ground-yard effort — and a 69-yard trip to the end zone after he caught a 42-yard touchdown pass, and Rashaad Boddie turned eight carries into 18 yards and a one-yard score.Darius Morrison caught five passes for 117 yards, and Jojo Hillel, Daniel Johnson, Kellen Gregory and Tai-John Mizutani all caught a touchdown pass. Jahleel Breland led Central tacklers with eight stops and broke up a pass, Zach Stecklein stopped three ball carriers for loss, picked up two sacks and forced a fumble, Sonny Fuavai and Sean Gordon split a sack and Michael Chisley came down with an interception.Stecklein, a redshirt senior defensive lineman, has pressured quarterbacks for 7 1/2 sacks this fall, the most by a Wildcat since Billy Greer's 11 in 2017.Western New Mexico freshman quarterback Devin Larsen threw 29-for-58 for 358 yards and two scores, senior running back Bryce Coleman carried 18 times for 73 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and junior wide receivers David Telles and Vincent Rankin both caught passes in the end zone.Next for the Great Northwest Athletic Conference champion Wildcats, perfect through three GNAC games, is their regular-season home finale against rival Simon Fraser (1-6, 0-3), which fell 42-3 to Western Oregon Oct. 30, scheduled for 1 p.m. Nov. 13 at Tomlinson Stadium in Ellensburg.Central beat the host Dogs 36-14 in their first meeting Sept. 18, and has a chance to beat them for the 15th time in a row and the 37th in 51 tries since 1985. Tags Touchdown Western New Mexico Pass American Football Sport Devin Larsen Bryce Coleman Quincy Glasper Central Washington University Football Team 