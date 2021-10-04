Goldendale football gashes Kittitas/Thorp BY JAKE MCNEAL Sports Editor Oct 4, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Kittitas/Thorp junior quarterback Josh Rosbach (2) looks for a receiver against Goldendale Saturday in Kittitas. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Josh Rosbach can do it all for the Kittitas/Thorp football team, but Goldendale did more Saturday.The 5-foot-10-inch, 160-pound junior quarterback and linebacker intercepted two first-half passes and returned a fourth-quarter punt for a touchdown on Homecoming in Kittitas, but the Timberwolves crashed the Eastern Washington Athletic Conference party 53-20.The Coyotes (1-2 overall, 1-1 EWAC) suffered their biggest loss since they fell 49-0 at River View in the spring season, and Goldendale (4-1, 1-0) won its third game in a row, scored its most points since it beat Class 1A Fort Vancouver 60-6 in the spring, and increased its average scoring margin in the young fall season to 20 points in its favor. Rosbach picked Timberwolves junior quarterback Kade Bomberger at midfield with 11:08 left in the first quarter, but senior safety James Hastings did the same to Rosbach and returned it down the right side to the Coyotes 25. Senior running back Caleb Smith ran for a pair of touchdowns and put Goldendale, which left little time between snaps, up 14-0 at 6:57.The Timberwolves squibbed kickoffs to keep Kittitas/Thorp returns short, but Tony Rios took an option pitch from Rosbach 35 yards up the left sideline for a score and Jonathan Marin made the extra point to put the Coyotes on the board trailing 14-7 at 2:28.Josiah Contreras intercepted a tipped Bomberger pass and returned it to the Kittitas/Thorp 20-yard line, but Smith ran 50 yards to the end zone on Goldendale's next possession and the Timberwolves led 21-7 with 9:23 to halftime.Goldendale 5-foot-10-inch, 195-pound senior offensive lineman Matt Blain dove in for a score from two yards out and, though the Coyotes blocked the point-after, the Timberwolves led 27-7 with 5:51 to halftime. Smith ran to daylight eight yards up the middle and inflated the Goldendale lead to 34-7 with 2:48 to intermission, but Kyle Littler's one-yard dive up the middle — though Marin's extra point missed — cut into the Timberwolves lead at 34-13, and Rosbach picked Bomberger's deep throw to the right and brought it back to the Kittitas/Thorp 47 as time expired in the first half.Senior wide receiver Tyler Wells reeled in a five-yard touchdown catch, though the Coyotes blocked blocked the point-after, and Goldendale led 40-13 with 9:29 in the third.Wells picked Rosbach at the Timberwolves goal line and, though Rosbach chased him down at the Kittitas/Thorp 4, Smith ran in to the left of the end zone from a yard out and Goldendale found itself up 47-13 at 4:32.Wells intercepted a Rosbach pass again, this time at the Coyote 25, and ran it back for six — though Kittitas/Thorp blocked the extra point — and the Timberwolves led 53-13 at 2:53.Rosbach's 62-yard punt return score up the left sideline dazzled the home crowd, and Marin put in the extra point for the final margin with 4:18 left in the afternoon.Next for the Coyotes is an EWAC game at White Swan (2-2, 1-0), which won its second game in a row 30-0 at Highland Friday and which Kittitas/Thorp beat 24-14 at home in the spring season, at 7 p.m. Oct. 8. 