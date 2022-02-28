The Winterhop Brewfest returned to Ellensburg over the weekend, fully stocked and in-person. The festival is a tradition in Ellensburg, with breweries from across the state attending. Due to the pandemic, last year the in-person aspect of the Brewfest was canceled, and a modified online version was created.
Brewfest is one of the first massive outdoor, in-person community events of the year, with around 1,500 people in attendance. The festival made downtown Ellensburg feel electric, with people walking back and forth between vendors. Laughter and smiles were seen and heard across town as people enjoyed nice weather, good drinks and a friendly community.
“It is really exciting to taste beers from a bunch of different locations,” said Jessica Chandler, who came to enjoy the Brewfest with her husband, Lee. “We are trying to get different beers that we haven’t tasted before, and it is a nice opportunity for it.”
For the Chandlers, the Brewfest was more than just an opportunity to try new beers, but to get to know Ellensburg. They have just moved to the community from Ohio, and are getting a feeling for the community and the people that make it what it is.
“It's nice to get out, be outside and have some beer,” Lee Chandler said.
One group of seven friends had the idea to wear lab coats to the festival so they could stand out in a crowd and find each other, and to let people “know what we are about,” said one of the “scientists,” Ben Strukus.
“We are about beer first and foremost. We love learning about it on the job, first-hand experience and we are very excited to publish the results of our study when we wake up tomorrow morning,” Strukus said.
The lab coat crew meets up for the Brewfest every year as a chance to see each other as they live all over the state. They have been to 10 of the last 18 brewfests, and plan on coming every year in the future.
There were 25 different brewery vendors at the festival, including local ones such as Dru Bru, Whipsaw and Iron Horse which sent its recent acquisition Bad Granny in its place.
“Just to see everybody out and having a good time and getting back to some semblance of normal is huge,” said Whipsaw Brewing sales director Paul Duke.
Usually, the Brewfest is set on one or two streets, with many of the vendors inside buildings and galleries. This had to be changed this year as a result of the pandemic, so many of the venues were outdoors. There were five venues across downtown Ellensburg located at Unity Park, the Back 40, Kelleher Motors, Claim Clothing and The Daily Record. Each venue also had live music performed by Jayleigh Ann and The Lost Boys, Micah J, Spiced Rye, Birdie Fenn Cent and DoubleWide.
The event was created and run by the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce. Chamber Director of Tourism and Events, Matt Anderson, said they had to change the format but they have been receiving a lot of positive reviews so they may incorporate it into future Brewfests.
“I think the positive feedback lends to having a good portion of it always be outdoors, possibly a hybrid,” Anderson said.
The Brewfest also saw some positive reviews in the diversity of the vendors. Instead of just having a variety of different beers, ciders and hard seltzers were available. For $45, people were given a ticket to the festival, a 4.5 ounce taster glass and five beer scrips (tickets) to taste whatever they wanted. People could buy more tasting scrips for $2 each. The Brewfest started Saturday at noon, and lasted until 5 p.m.