The last time the Guitar in the Gallery concert series took place was back in 2019, before the pandemic changed the world.
Neil and Tamara Caulkins hope to get the gallery guitar concert series back on its feet again with the music of John Paul Shields on March 27 to benefit Gallery One Visual Arts Center.
The 2020-21 season ran head on into the COVID-19 pandemic where health restrictions shut down live performances, but things are starting to look up again.
The Guitar in the Gallery recital series is a way to get out and play, support the arts and bring music to the people, and it’s been going since 2017.
“It’s fun to see how the series has been received. It started as something for Sunday afternoons in Ellensburg,” Neil Caulkins said in a previous interview. “We connected with the Fire on Main Gallery in Soap Lake to do a Saturday evening show.”
In years past, the guitarists would play at the gallery in Soap Lake, then back in Ellensburg the following Sunday afternoon.
This month will feature John Paul Shields on March 27 and Elizabeth Brown on April 24 from 2 to 4 p.m.
“It offers something different than just the visual arts,” Gallery One Exhibition and Publicity Coordinator Renee Adams said. “It’s a new way to experience the gallery. It gives the audience a chance to come in to hear the music, then look at art as well.”
The afternoon will feature classical guitar work by the Spokane musician. Shields has performed worldwide in an array of settings, from public festivals in Peru to Seattle’s esteemed Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya, to live on radio and television, including the Ellensburg Community Radio Tiny Stage Concert Series.
“As a player, I’m drawn to the players that are very musical in their interpretation, that take more risks when they play with high energy. That’s kind of how I play,” he said.
Shields is a guitar performer, composer, and instructor with over 20 years of professional experience, currently based in Spokane.
He’s a musician dedicated to the lifelong pursuit of learning and has played as both soloist and in ensembles, in projects ranging from classical music, Peruvian folk music, to even rock, pop and jazz.