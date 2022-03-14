It has been a process, building the foundation for the future of Ellensburg’s affordable housing market. But the second housing project is ready to proceed.
Habitat for Humanity is accepting applications for the first six homes of the 18-unit affordable housing subdivision north of Water and Bender called Stuart Meadows.
Phase I is tentatively scheduled to break ground in June and scheduled to be completed in the spring of 2024, according to Habitat for Humanity Family Services Manager Jessica Jorgensen.
But for now, the application process will determine the first six homeowners.
“Once the application process closes at the end of April, we will start going through the pool of applicants to determine the eligibility,” Jorgensen said. “It’s really open to anybody that meets the criteria. It could be senior citizens, a single person, it could be a family.
“We want to make sure our process is set up for a successful transition into home ownership.”
The tentative timeline is to break ground in June for the first six homes, with the next six coming in 2025 and the final six homes to complete the subdivision sometime in 2026.
There will be an informational Zoom meeting 6 p.m., March 22.
“We had our first informational meeting on Tuesday, and it was wonderfully successful and incredibly informative” Jorgensen said. “We have two more for anybody that wants to learn more about the process of becoming a home-owner and partner.”
Each house will be 1,150 square feet with three bedrooms and two baths, a front and back yard and driveway. According to Jorgensen, the model provides a clear and permanent pathway to equity creation and intergenerational wealth building for the owners.
“We just took ownership of the property this week. Now, we are currently getting our infrastructure contracts in place. It will probably take three months of infrastructure. Once that happens, we’ll start building vertical,” Jorgensen said.
The city contributed $765,000 in affordable housing funds from the sales tax measure passed in 2017 and 3 acres of property. All 18 units will be preserved as affordable housing for 50 years to serve low-income home buyers in the 80% Area Median Income (AMI) or less. Three units will be reserved for 60% AMI or less.
“The city donated the land and that’s unheard of first of all. We’re just happy to be a partner with that and to be able to celebrate this,” Jorgensen said.
Habitat uses a “sweat equity” model for home ownership where buyers help build their own home, help build other homes, complete home ownership classes, and/or volunteer for service.
Unit Mix
• 18 Units – 1 story
• 3 bedroom and 2 bath – 1,150 sq feet
• 2 off-street parking spots
• Permanently affordable
Resident Profile
• Below 80% or 60% AMI for Kittitas County
• Willing to partner and complete sweat equity
• Residing/employed in Kittitas County for 1-plus years
Financial information
Habitat requires our homebuyers to finance the purchase of their home with a mortgage. Any portion of the projected purchase price of $350,000.00 which is not covered by the mortgage, cash down payment, and/or down payment assistance will be provided by Habitat.
Monthly payments will be based on income and household size. Homebuyers must show that they can afford this payment without being cost-burdened (defined as spending more than 35% for your gross income for housing).
• A number of these homes will be sold to households whose income falls under 60% AMI; monthly housing payment range is estimated at $750.00 to $1,300.00.
• A number of these homes will be sold to households whose income falls under 80% AMI; monthly housing payment range is estimated at $1,300 to $1,700.