...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Kittitas County Habitat for Humanity’s home repair program works with homeowners in need.
While Kittitas County Habitat for Humanity is preparing to break ground on the 18-home affordable housing community Stuart Meadows in 2022, it is currently offering home repair programs to help people maintain their current residence.
Habitat for Humanity’s three-program home repair program works with homeowners who need assistance with essential and critical repairs that will alleviate health and safety issues.
“The repair projects started here in the county about a year ago. We have completed three projects to date with several in progress, and many in the pipeline,” repair project superintendent Tahania Peratrovich said.
The home repair program also offers home preservation as a component of the repair program to address minor home maintenance and repairs and Aging in Place services for seniors and those with physical or mental impairments to better enable people to live and age safely in their homes.
“Once people are qualified, we send somebody out to look at the home to see what needs to be done. If it’s something the volunteers can do, then we set up the time to do that. Or, if it’s something we need to hire a sub-contractor for, we offer that too,” Peratrovich said. “The program is income based for qualifications.
“It really warms my heart to be in this position. I know we're helping, and I can give a sense of relief to homeowners that are stressing about how they’re going to pay for the repairs they need. With that weight off of their shoulders, it really makes a difference.”
The services offered range from roof, gutter and siding repair to exterior painting, doors and windows, porches, decks, steps, and ramps. It also includes walkways, driveways, fences and retaining walls and junk removal, along with other repairs needed for the preservation of the home.
Program qualifications require that applicants own and live in an insured home in Kittitas County.
Other requirements include:
• The home is used as a primary residence for at least one year from the completion of repairs.
• Applicants are willing to partner with Habitat by completing “sweat equity” hours, attending a maintenance class, and raising awareness about Habitat.
• The household gross income requirement is met.
“We have actually completed three homes so far, but we have more in the works,” Peratrovich said. “Our goal is 12 repair projects by June.”