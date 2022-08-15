NASCAR Richmond Auto Racing

Kevin Harvick (4) crosses the finish line to win a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Richmond Raceway, Sunday, in Richmond, Virginia.

 AP

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Kevin Harvick may be stamping himself as the man to beat in NASCAR.

The 2014 series champion took the lead from Joey Logano with 66 laps to go and held off Christopher Bell at Richmond Raceway on Sunday for his second consecutive NASCAR Cup Series victory.

