Sometimes the best planning is a fly-by-the-seat-of-the-pants approach and in the case of the Haunted Home Tour, it had the local trick or treaters and families buzzing with the Halloween spirit.
Organizers expected five houses, maybe, to participate. They got 28. There were 171 votes cast in a four-day span for the best decorations. Wood’s Hardware kicked in gift certificates for the winning houses: $50 for People’s Choice and $25 each for Halloween Spirit and Scariest House.
It was a rockin’ Halloween good time and a push back against the pandemic that has seemingly canceled more party events than any other time in history.
“… Werewolves of Ellensburg, ahooooo …” to borrow a Warren Zevon line.
People’s Choice: The Spider Patch, 2308 N Ellington St
Best Halloween Spirit: Ursula’s Lair, 907 E. Capitol Ave
Scariest House: Creepy Craftsman, 110 W 9th Ave
“I think we’re on to something,” said Kelle Dvorak Vandenberg, Habitat for Humanity area director, whose company was one of the sponsors. “Think of what it can be next year with a little planning. Maybe whole neighborhoods will throw in? It was nice to see how the nonprofits came together.
“The Ellensburg Downtown Association, Central Washington University, Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce, Kittitas County Habitat for Humanity and Ellensburg Community Radio played a part. There was also The Mule and The Hotel Windrow. I really think we have something to build on next year.”
The Haunted Home Tour included some 28 houses around town neatly decorated, giving families and whoever is grooving on the ghoul scene, an opportunity to drive around, taking in the spooky sights and sounds of those in the true Halloween spirit. At the end of the day, the people voted for the best house decorations.