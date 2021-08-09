Before they can be in their hey day, local musicians have a chance to work things out at the Hayday, the Hayday Bake & Brew that is.
Hayday Bake & Brew is starting a new open mic night, beginning on Tuesday on the back patio at 215 W. Third St. Owner Waqar Sheikh said it's a chance for young musicians to get out front of a crowd, try some new things or new songs or just make music with your friends.
“We've been talking about it for a couple of weeks. They can in come with their instrument of choice,” he said. “We're still working it out, but people can come in and sign up for that week to give us a chance to know how many will be playing that night.”
Professional Alison Banchero has been playing around the area all summer, places like Old Skool's, Cornerstone Pie, Wheel Line Cider, any which the wind blows. The former Central Washington University musician is going to help organize the project, maybe even play a little.
“I would call it an opportunity to cultivate your art or an opportunity to try new musical ideas in a forgiving space,” she said prior to Friday night's performance at the Wheel Line Cider. “It's meant be fun, thoughtful and creative.
“I've played plenty of open mic's before and what's great about it is you sign up, then you just go up and do your thing. Everyone else is there to do their own thing. So, you're really all there doing your own thing … together.”
The open mic is for musicians of all ages, with different styles or creative talents, with all kinds of musical ideas. It's a chance to be a part of something. It is a chance to get out in front of an audience or maybe try out some new music that needs a little audience participation.
Jazz in the Valley set the summer musical tone for live music. Star Anna, Mark Pickerel, Noel Henry and Banchero hit the Old Skool's stage. Music has been cooking at Cornerstone Pie and Concerts in the Park this summer as Ellensburg moves a little closer to pre-pandemic life..
The Hayday Bake & Brew open mic is one more place to get out and play.
It's also one more place to go and hear music, grab a drink, get some food and enjoy a warm summer night in Ellensburg.