...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM WEDNESDAY TO 11 PM PDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 102 expected.
* WHERE...In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of
Washington, Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley and Simcoe
Highlands. In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon.
* WHEN...From 11 AM Wednesday to 11 PM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Heart by Heart will play a Sept. 3 gig for Suncadia’s Summertime Concert Series at Nelson Farm in a night filled with nostalgia to one of the Pacific Northwest’s legendary bands.
SUNCADIA — When bassist Steve Fossen and drummer Michael Derosier rejoined original members of Heart on stage April 18, 2013 for their induction into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame, it was the first time in 34 years the original lineup had played together.
That night, Ann and Nancy Wilson, Howard Leese, Roger Fisher, Fossen and Derosier created the magic one more time with an impeccable version of “Crazy on You” for an audience that has followed them from Seattle to the Hall of Fame.
Fossen and Derosier were a part of timeless singles that launched a world-wide following including, “Magic Man,” “Dreamboat Annie,” “Crazy on You,” “Barracuda,” “Kick It Out,” “Little Queen,” “Straight On,” “Even It Up” and “Dog & Butterfly.”
Heart has seen a turnstile of players come and go over the years, but two original members are seeing to it the spirit of the Seattle-based band carries on.
“With Heart by Heart, we consider it our obligation to try and make it sound — with the arrangements and the keys — like it did on the record,” Fossen said in a telephone interview from Seattle. “We want people to experience Heart by Heart and remember what it felt like the very first time they ever heard these songs.
“We stick right to the way it was originally recorded and portray that every time we play.”
Heart by Heart is more than a tribute band, Fossen said, more of a spin-off band that includes two of the original members.
The band includes Somar Macek (vocals), Lizzy Daymont (guitarist/keyboardist/vocalist), Chad Quist (guitar), Fossen (bass) and Derosier (drums).
The show will feature the extraordinary list of U.S. Top 40 singles, songs like “Magic Man (1975),” “Crazy on You” (1976), “Barracuda (1977), “What About Love” (1985), “Never” (1985), “All I Wanna Do is Make Love to You,” (1990), along with No. 1 hits “These Dreams,” (1986) and “Alone” (1987).
“We still practice as much as possible to make sure we have the sound down,” said Fossen, who originally formed the band as The Army and played for several years in and around the Bothell area. “We just keep working. We love playing and seeing different parts of the country. We still love what we do.”
Heart by Heart created a nation-wide audience, but home is where your heart is and the Pacific Northwest is still a favorite.
“We love Cle Elum. My wife Somar actually went to school at Selah. She still loves Ellensburg and we come back all the time,” Fossen said. “She even mentors the students at Central Washington University.
“They have a fantastic music department at CWU, so we like getting back as much as we can.”
Overall, Heart sold over 35 million records worldwide, including over 22.5 million in album sales in the U.S.
They had top 10 albums on the Billboard 200 in the 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, and 2010s. The group is ranked No. 57 on VH1’s “100 Greatest Artists of Hard Rock.”
Heart by Heart is keeping that Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame sound moving forward and their show at Suncadia’s Summertime Concert Series at Nelson Farm is a chance to take a stroll down memory lane.