...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures around 105
to 115 expected.
* WHERE...In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of
Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington, Kittitas
Valley and Yakima Valley. In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of
Oregon and Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Heat wave to slam into Pacific Northwest, linger for days
SPOKANE (AP) — Authorities on Sunday issued an excessive heat watch for the U.S. Pacific Northwest region for coming days as potential record-breaking temperatures were forecast to settle in and linger until next weekend.
Temperatures could break daily records in Seattle, Portland and areas of Northern California by Tuesday, potentially reaching their highest levels since last year’s deadly heat wave that killed hundreds of people across the Pacific Northwest.
Highs ranging from 95 degrees to 110 degrees were forecast for inland areas. An excessive heat watch was issued for central and eastern Washington state and the central Idaho Panhandle from Tuesday morning through Friday evening.
Much of the region is unaccustomed to such high temperatures and many homes don't have air conditioning. Authorities cautioned that indoor heat was likely to build through the week, increasing the chances for people to suffer heat-related illnesses.
There will be little relief at night, forecasters said.
The average low temperature in the Portland area is 58 degrees in July but it is possible the nighttime temperature will not drop below 70 degrees in the upcoming week. As a result, authorities there said they were planning to open overnight cooling shelters as soon as Tuesday.
“This heat wave is going to last for several days. And with little relief at night, the risks are going to be compounded,” Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury said in an announcement of the plan.
The heat wave that scorched the Pacific Northwest last June toppled prior records with temperatures that hit 118 degrees in some places and killed an estimated 600 or more people in Oregon, Washington state and western Canada.