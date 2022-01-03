Support Local Journalism


SEATTLE (AP) — Western Washington and Oregon were seeing a mix of rain and snow Monday while heavy snow, gusty winds, drifts and crashes shut down mountain passes and some highways.

Snoqualmie Pass over the Cascades in Washington was closed in both directions early Monday due to blowing snow, zero visibility and avalanche concerns.

Blizzard-like conditions in the Columbia River Gorge in Oregon led to a major highway closure Monday morning, KATU reported. Oregon transportation officials said I-84 was closed between Troutdale and Highway 64 near Hood River because of the snow Monday morning. Officials reported whiteout conditions and multiple crashes on the highway.

According to the National Weather Service, approximately 8 inches of snow has fallen in the Columbia Gorge between 2 a.m. and 5:30 a.m.

The National Weather Survive issued a winter weather advisory for Everett, Lynnwood, Marysville and Stanwood as winter weather moved through the region. Those areas and spots along the Cascade foothills could see 1 -3” of new snow by 6 a.m., KOMO-TV reported.

Forecasters say rain and snow mix are likely through around 10 a.m. in the area Monday, with rain continuing through about 4 p.m.

Temperatures should stick close to the freezing mark through Wednesday, with wet snow possible in the low lands.

