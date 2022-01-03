Heavy snow closes roads in Washington and Oregon Associated Press Jan 3, 2022 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE (AP) — Western Washington and Oregon were seeing a mix of rain and snow Monday while heavy snow, gusty winds, drifts and crashes shut down mountain passes and some highways.Snoqualmie Pass over the Cascades in Washington was closed in both directions early Monday due to blowing snow, zero visibility and avalanche concerns.Blizzard-like conditions in the Columbia River Gorge in Oregon led to a major highway closure Monday morning, KATU reported. Oregon transportation officials said I-84 was closed between Troutdale and Highway 64 near Hood River because of the snow Monday morning. Officials reported whiteout conditions and multiple crashes on the highway.According to the National Weather Service, approximately 8 inches of snow has fallen in the Columbia Gorge between 2 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. The National Weather Survive issued a winter weather advisory for Everett, Lynnwood, Marysville and Stanwood as winter weather moved through the region. Those areas and spots along the Cascade foothills could see 1 -3” of new snow by 6 a.m., KOMO-TV reported.Forecasters say rain and snow mix are likely through around 10 a.m. in the area Monday, with rain continuing through about 4 p.m.Temperatures should stick close to the freezing mark through Wednesday, with wet snow possible in the low lands. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Snow Oregon Weather Meteorology Washington Official Highway Winter Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesOne in Four Americans Plans a Mental Health New Year's Resolution for 2022TOP 10- No. 1- Fentanyl overdose deaths put community on edgeDec. 27 blotter: Elk harassmentEllensburg and Cle Elum-Roslyn basketball boys, Bulldog girls rolling into new yearTensions between city and school district over safety issues at Ida Nason-Aronica Elementary continueMarjory Helgeson has seen a lot of changes over the past centuryWSDOT crews face constant winter challenges with shifting pass conditionsEllensburg basketball girls, boys look ahead to SunDome Shootout finalesTOP 10 - No. 3 COVID-19 Outbreak and fallout at KSDMusic scene promises to ring in New Year's Eve on a high note Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter