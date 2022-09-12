Support Local Journalism


Tre’Jon Henderson ran up the middle for three touchdowns in the Central Washington University football team’s Lone Star Conference opener Saturday at Tomlinson Stadium in Ellensburg, and Daeon Hudson, Jeremy Banks, Tanner Volk and Patrick Rogers’ interceptions kept them the difference.

Henderson, a 6-foot, 218-pound redshirt sophomore running back transfer from NCAA Division I Stephen F. Austin State (Nacogdoches, Texas), lifted the Wildcats to a 24-13 win over new league-rival Mustangs.

