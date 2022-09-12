...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...
The Washington State Department of Ecology has issued an Air Quality
Alert...in effect until 1 PM PDT Wednesday.
A Smoke Air Quality Alert has been issued. Wildfires burning in the
region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality to
reach unhealthy levels.
Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes...runny nose...aggravate
heart and lung diseases...and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.
Information about air quality is on the Washington Department of
Ecology Web site at http://www.ecy.wa.gov/air.html or call 360-407-
6000.
Central Washington University wide receiver Demonte Horton (No. 19) engages a Western New Mexico player in a block in Saturday's game at Tomlinson Stadium.
Tre’Jon Henderson ran up the middle for three touchdowns in the Central Washington University football team’s Lone Star Conference opener Saturday at Tomlinson Stadium in Ellensburg, and Daeon Hudson, Jeremy Banks, Tanner Volk and Patrick Rogers’ interceptions kept them the difference.
Henderson, a 6-foot, 218-pound redshirt sophomore running back transfer from NCAA Division I Stephen F. Austin State (Nacogdoches, Texas), lifted the Wildcats to a 24-13 win over new league-rival Mustangs.
“The offense started out slow,” said Henderson, of Fort Worth, Texas. “The defense was saving us a lot, but during halftime we came back and we got it together. Coach Fisk and the ‘O’ line and the wide receivers said, ‘We’ve got to go score, we’ve got to go be more physical than them.’ A lot of penalties early, but we just had to get our emotions down. We got the dub and we got to finish out, but Monday we’ve got to come back and get better.”
Western New Mexico (1-1 overall, 0-1 Lone Star) led 13-10 at intermission before Henderson reached the end zone from a yard out and put the Wildcats (1-1, 1-0) ahead for good, 17-13, with seven minutes left in the third quarter.
Henderson’s five-yard score tied it 10-10 with four minutes to halftime, and his third, from six yards, finished the Mustangs with 2:17 to play in the evening. He carried 26 times for 154 yards as Quincy Glasper completed 14 of 29 passes for 196 yards and an interception, Tai-John Mizutani made six catches for 75 yards, and Jude Mullette split the uprights from 37 yards to lead 3-0 at 11:23 in the first but missed from 30 yards in the fourth.
Hudson picked Western New Mexico sophomore quarterback Devin Larsen in the first quarter, as did Volk in the third and Banks and Rogers in the fourth. Brett Accimus led with 11 tackles, and Hudson made 10 stops with one for loss and hit the quarterback twice.
“Coach preached turnovers,” said Hudson, a 6-foot, 200-pound redshirt senior linebacker of Lorain, Ohio. “Football’s a momentum game, so we get four interceptions, the momentum’s in your favor and the offense will capitalize every time.”
Larsen went 14-of-35 for 141 yards and a touchdown pass, junior running back Maurice Smith carried 14 times for 53 yards, and sophomore wide receiver Allen Ortiz took three catches 60 yards as senior wideout Vincent Rankin put the Mustangs ahead 10-3 with a 12-yard reception at 8:31 in the second.
“We didn’t play our best ball the first half,” Hudson said. “Everything was on us: Our mistakes, not anything they did to us. We had to see what we needed to see and communicate better defensively, and then we spoke at halftime to the defense to get our mindset to know how we should play. The offense was able to put up points in the second half and we won the game. I’m glad with the second-half performance, but we’ve got to do it for 60 minutes, so we’ve got to do it from snap one all the way to the last snap.”
Western New Mexico freshman kicker Adrian Zamudio split the uprights from 34 yards for a 3-3 tie with 37 seconds left in the first quarter, and he connected again from 45 for the halftime lead with 54 seconds left in the second.
Mustangs senior linebacker Kaleb Gutierrez surged for 10 tackles — six solo and two for loss — and a quarterback hit as the Mustangs sacked Glasper four times.
Central outgained Western New Mexico 371 yards to 275 in all, converted 7 of 16 third downs to the Mustangs’ 3-of-15, went 4-for-5 in the red zone to Western New Mexico’s 2-for-3, and out-possessed the Mustangs 36 minutes, 7 seconds to 23:53.
“It’s always good to play at home, and you want to defend home,” Hudson said. “We defended home — we could have been better, but we defended home, and as long as we get to the ‘W’, that’s all that matters. We’re 1-1, we’re going to go 1-0 this week and roll out through the rest of the Lone Star.”
The Wildcats committed 11 penalties for 120 yards, however, where Western New Mexico was flagged eight times for 70.
“Too many penalties,” Central coach Chris Fisk said. “It’ll be interesting to go watch the tape and see what the refs were seeing on some of these things, but we’re not going to get very far in the Lone Star Conference if we don’t clean it up and play more disciplined football. We’ve got our work cut out for us that way, but I told the guys, ‘If you can play the way we played tonight with the penalties we had tonight and you find a way to win, you should be excited to come back Monday because we can get better.’ It’d be hard to come back Monday if you knew that all we had was put on the field and that’s all you can produce.”
Next for the Wildcats is a Lone Star contest at Simon Fraser, from which they’ve taken 15 in a row, in the Red Leafs’ season premiere scheduled for 1 p.m., Saturday in Burnaby, B.C.