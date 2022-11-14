Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Emily Holt and the Ellensburg High School girls’ swimming team raced to their best WIAA Girls’ Swimming & Diving Class 2A State Championships finish in five years Friday and Saturday at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way.

The senior came away fifth in the 100-yard freestyle in 57.15 seconds behind Fife senior Lindsay Campbell (54.79), Selah senior Isabella Vick (55.70), Anacortes senior Sabine Hambleton (56.10) and Hockinson sophomore Paige Dangleis (56.42) after qualifying in the same preliminary spot (57.26), and she went 10th in the 50 free (26.33) after going ninth (26.30) in the prelims.


Tags

Recommended for you