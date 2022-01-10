Jan. 10 blotter: Man dragged home by legs Jan 10, 2022 42 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PoliceKittcom received the following calls on Jan. 8-10 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):The railroad crossing at Golf Course Road reportedly was malfunctioning. A pole reportedly was broken in half and lines on the ground on Interstate 90, milepost 62.The beam structure of a mobile home reportedly was broken on Lincoln Avenue in South Cle Elum.A backhoe was reported stolen on Mountain River Trails.A chimney reportedly was leaning due to snow and ice on Grant Street in Cle Elum.A tenant reportedly was trapped inside his camper due to snow blocking the door.A down powerline was reported on East Utah Avenue in Roslyn.Electric meters reportedly were hanging off the side of a residence on East Second Street in Cle Elum.Two feet of snow and ice reportedly were resting on a powerline on East Sixth Avenue.Three large horses reportedly were running in the roadway on Hungry Junction Road.Two men reportedly spray-painted the covered picnic area at Kiwanis Park.A vehicle reportedly accidentally backed into and knocked down a pedestrian sign on East First Avenue.A man reportedly got into a fight with someone and is missing a piece of his ear on state Route 903. The other party left in an unknown vehicle, unknown direction of travel.A smiley face sticker reportedly was stuck on a metal Barto Hall building sign.A dead owl was reported in the roadway on Tjossem Road.A vehicle reportedly had been struck by a snowplow sometime overnight on West Second Street and North Billings Avenue.A traffic light reportedly was stuck on green on Hartwig Boulevard and West First Street.A building reportedly collapsed on West First Street in Cle Elum.A large amount of snow fell off the roof and shattered an exterior window, ripped off the back half of a porch and left the electrical box hanging off the side of the building on South Sampson Street.A man reportedly was struck by a vehicle while walking home from a bar and was dragged home by three men by his legs on West Arizona Avenue and North First Street in Roslyn. He went to the hospital with injuries and now wants to file a police report.Tree branches reportedly were down on power lines on East Spokane Avenue.A possibly sick bobcat was reported outside a residence on North Fork Teanaway.Gunshots reportedly were heard on Railroad Street.A down powerline was reported on North Second Street and West Washington Avenue in Roslyn. A vehicle reportedly was pulling someone on a snowboard up and down the roadway on North Columbia Street.An injured deer was reported in the roadway on Power Street in Cle Elum.A package reportedly was stolen off a porch on North Walnut Street.An unoccupied space next to the Post Office in South Cle Elum reportedly collapsed.The reporting party heard seven shots on Fieldstone Court.Two lines reportedly were hanging five feet off the roadway on North Fork Teanaway.An assault was reported on Wilson Creek Road.The traffic light at East 14th Avenue and North Wildcat Way reportedly was stuck on red.A non-injury collision was reported on South Canyon Road.A neighbor reportedly was throwing snowballs at the reporting party while he was snow blowing.A non-injury collision was reported on East Patrick Avenue and North Main Street.A non-injury collision involving two semis was reported in a parking lot off South Canyon Road.Snow reportedly came off the roof and knocked live power lines to the ground on West Arizona Avenue in Roslyn.A doe was reported in the Super One parking lot on East Mountain View Avenue.FireKittcom received the following calls on Jan. 6-7 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):An unattended fire was reported on West Pennsylvania Avenue in Roslyn.A structure fire was reported on West Fifth Avenue.A structure fire was reported on state Route 970.A chimney fire was reported at a residence on Woods and Steele Road.ArrestsThe following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Dec. Jan. 6-7. (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):A 62-year-old Yakima man was arrested by Kittitas Police officers for second-degree robbery and vehicle prowling. Bail $1,000.A 56-year-old South Cle Elum woman was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn-South Cle Elum Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. Released on personal recognizance.An 18-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for five counts rape of a child/domestic violence and five counts first-degree incest/domestic violence. Bail $200,000. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Police Officer Vehicle Crime Criminal Law Highway Police Road Assault Roadway Kittcom Collision Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg crews have been playing catch up to the storm that dumped an estimated 12 to 18 inchesEllensburg-based doctor receives state sanctions for allegedly issuing illegitimate mask/vaccine exemptionsCounty records record positive COVID cases, school operations in jeopardyCounty misses freezing rain event, possibility of dry week aheadGallery One executive director Monica Miller selected as the Daily Record Person of the YearThursday blaze at Upper County building extinguished by multiple departmentsPublic Works crews continue to work around the clock to clear the snowJan. 3 blotter: Ice skating on Naneum PondCle Elum-Roslyn schools facing staffing crisis as omicron variant runs through communityKittitas County implements COVID order for athletics Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter