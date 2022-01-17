Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 15-17 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
The reporting party could hear a tapping on her window all night and most recently a cracking noise on North Brook Court.
A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on East Second Street and Teanaway Avenue in Cle Elum.
A non-injury collision was reported on Thrall Road.
A male customer reportedly was threatening an employee on North Dolarway Road.
A residential burglary was reported on Lakeview Avenue in Vantage.
There was a report of a loud boom and then power going out at a residence on North Ellington Street.
The passenger side window of a vehicle reportedly was broken out on North Second Street and West Washington Avenue in Roslyn.
A hit and run was reported on First Street in Cle Elum.
A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on Robinson Canyon Road.
A door to an apartment reportedly was forced open on North Walnut Street.
A vehicle reportedly was in a ditch off of No. 6 Road and Fern Road.
A man reportedly was acting erratically, jumping in and out of his vehicle on West University Way.
A black 2009 Honda Civic reportedly slid on the ice and into a GMC Yukon on East 18th Avenue.
A burglary was reported on Ermine Loop near Cle Elum.
Political graffiti was reported in the third-floor men’s bathroom in a building on 11th Avenue.
A non-injury collision was reported on Sparrow Knoll Avenue.
There was a report of an injured black dog in the roadway on North Thorp Highway.
Approximately 10 cows reportedly were in the roadway on Takhoma Farm Lane and Vantage Highway.
Gang tagging was reported on a cement block on South Canyon Road.
A vehicle reportedly struck a pole on East Mountain View Avenue.
A deer was reportedly in the roadway on East Second Street in Cle Elum. It had possibly been struck.
A hit and run was reported on West Davis Street in Cle Elum.
A burglary was reported on Tyler Road.
There were 57 reported incidents of vehicles parked at Gold Creek Sno Park and Lake Kachess Sno Park with winter recreation permits.
An injured wild rabbit was reported under a porch of a residence on Madison Avenue in South Cle Elum.
A burglary was reported on Reecer Creek Road.
The reporting party believes an Airtag was placed on her vehicle by an unknown subject and is now being tracked.
An icicle reportedly fell off a building a broke a meter on South Canyon Road.
A vehicle was reported in a ditch off of Interstate 90, milepost 127.
A non-injury collision was reported on state Route 97 and state Route 10.
A hit and run was reported on East University Way and North Anderson Street.
A vehicle prowl was reported at Cabin Creek Sno Park.
One stop sign and one no parking sign reportedly have been tagged on North Chestnut Street.
A subject reportedly went into the showers at a business on state Route 97 without paying. The reporting party tried to contact him and the subject slammed the door on the reporting party’s hands.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 15-17 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
An oven fire was reported at a residence on Oakmont Drive near Cle Elum.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Dec. Jan. 15-17. (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
Reports of arrests were not received for this time period.