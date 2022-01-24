Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 22-24 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A non-injury collision involving a Jeep Cherokee and a Dodge Journey was reported on West 15th Avenue and North Water Street.
A Chevy Traverse reportedly was broken into while parked at Rotary Park. The rear window was shattered.
A non-injury collision was reported in a parking lot on North Ruby Street.
The reporting party has the keys from a woman, who appeared to have been drinking, who drove her vehicle into a snowbank on Yellowstone Road at Snoqualmie Pass. The woman said her boyfriend had just cheated on her.
A wallet was reported stolen on West Cascade Court.
A dead horse was reported in a ditch off of Brick Mill Road and Naneum Road.
A collision was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 57.5.
A non-injury collision was reported on state Route 906 at Snoqualmie Pass.
An exit sign reportedly was broken and stolen on North Chestnut Street.
A vehicle was reported in a ditch off of Brick Mill Road and Moreau Road.
An assault was reported on East Sixth Avenue.
A burglary was reported on North Ruby Street.
A hit and run was reported on East Tacoma Avenue.
A non-injury collision was reported on West University Way and North Main Street.
Someone reportedly dragged a dog to the side of the reporting party/s private road off of Pheasant Lane, shot the dog and left it there.
A man reportedly reached into the reporting party/s vehicle, attempted to grab her dog and then hit the reporting party on Gladmar Road.
The reporting party witnessed a man in the courtyard near the Bull statute on North Pearl Street and East Fourth Avenue, climbing the post to ring the bell, then hanging from his knees. The man also was pacing in the area, waving his arms and yelling.
Bathroom signs reportedly were tampered with on the fourth floor of the east wing of a building on North Chestnut Street.
Four subjects in two vehicles reportedly were cutting up wood illegally along trails off Forest Service Road 3350.
A Ford F150 reportedly was broken into on state Route 10 and Hayward Road.
An assault was reported in the Samuelson Building on the Central Washington University campus.
An injured deer was reported on the side of the roadway on Hanson Road and Brown Road.
A dog reportedly was left in a vehicle on South Pearl Street.
Ten shots reportedly were heard on St. Andrews Drive.
A Ring doorbell was reported stolen on East Juniper Avenue.
A commercial license was reported stolen from a vehicle on North Dolarway Road.
An assault was reported on Dolarway Road.
Two subjects reportedly were shoplifting from a store on West First Street in Cle Elum.
A collision was reported on state Route 97.
A collision was reported on state Route 906.
A non-injury collision was reported on West University Way.
A hit and run was reported at Summit Central at Snoqualmie Pass.
A 2004 Subaru Forester reportedly was broken into on Suncadia Trail.
A vehicle reportedly struck the reporting party’s snowmobile on Salmon la Sac Road and then left the scene.
Two snowboards were reported stolen on state Route 906.
A wallet was reported stolen on Pennsylvania Avenue in Cle Elum.
A non-injury collision was reported on West University Way and North Okanogan Street.
A theft was reported on South Main Street.
A rollover collision was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 75.
Fire
Flames reportedly could be seen coming from a building behind another set of buildings on South Canyon Road.
A vehicle fire was reported at Lake Easton State Sno Park.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Dec. Jan. 22-24. (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 23-year-old Selah man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $1,000.
A 32-year-old Mercer Island woman was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $1,000.
A 62-year-old Sandy, Utah woman was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $1,000.
A 44-year-old Bonney Lake woman was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for third-degree assault, third-degree malicious mischief and obstructing public servant. Bail $400.
A 33-year-old Roslyn man was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn-South Cle Elum Police officers for second-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.
A 32-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn-South Cle Elum Police officers for first-degree assault, criminal attempt and harassment. No bail.
A 30-year-old Sultan man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.
A 20-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers on two warrants for controlled substance homicide, possession/delivery violation uniform controlled substances act, controlled substance homicide, second-degree malicious mischief, failure to appear/hit and run unattended, alteration of identifying marks/weapons offense, firearm possession by a minor, failure to appear/third-degree theft, failure to appear/minor in possession/consumption and fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. Bail $1,225,000.