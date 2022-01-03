Jan. 3 blotter: Ice skating on Naneum Pond Jan 3, 2022 8 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PoliceKittcom received the following calls on Jan. 1-3 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):n A man reportedly was ice skating on Naneum Pond. The ice seemed to be safe. n A vehicle prowl was reported on East Third Street in Cle Elum.n A smudge pot reportedly was stolen from a flatbed trailer on East 28th Avenue.n An assault was reported on West Fourth Avenue.n The theft of wands from nozzles was reported on East Capitol Avenue.n Mail theft was reported on South Chestnut Street.n A Rader Road resident reported that items had been broken and moved.n A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on South Canyon Road and East Umptanum Road.n Fireworks were reported at Kiwanis Park.n There was a report of someone setting off homemade bombs on West Ridgeview Lane.n A Mazda reportedly went off the roadway, over an embankment and into a parking lot on East University Way.n Fireworks were reported on West 14th Avenue.n A theft was reported on West First Street in Cle Elum.n Two horses reportedly were heading westbound in the middle of the roadway on Westside Road and Mohar Road.n A hit and run was reported on Wilson Creek Road and Vantage Highway.n An assault was reported on North Parklane Avenue.n Approximately 10 stickers reportedly were posted on the wall of the west stairwell on the fourth floor of a building on Wildcat Way,n A gray Subaru was reported in a ditch off of Brick Mill Road and Fairview Road.n Two large mules and a donkey reportedly were running in the roadway heading eastbound on Thrall Road and Moe Road.n A house on North Water Street reportedly was egged.n A farm vehicle reportedly was on fire on Hidden Valley Road. n An assault was reported at Interstate 90 and Hanson Ponds.n Mail theft was reported on Yakima River Drive.n Red gang graffiti was reported on South Water Street.n Someone reportedly broke the drive-side window of an 2007 Hyundai Sonata on East Ridgeview Lane.n A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on West First Street in Cle Elum.n A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on Brown Road and Brondt Road.n A vehicle was reported in the median on Interstate 90, milepost 81.n A Honda was reported in a ditch on Brown Road.n Metal leaning up against a fence in an alley on South Pearl Street was reported stolen.n A dozen head of cattle were reported on South Main Street.n A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle on West University Way.n Keys to a vehicle were reported stolen on Upper Peoh Point Road.n A collision was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 103.5.FireKittcom received the following calls on Jan. 1-3 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):n A structure fire was reported on Susan Road and Strande Road.n A large attended fire was reported next to the community garden on East First Avenue and North Pine Street.ArrestsThe following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Dec. Jan. 1-3. (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):n A 29-year-old Kittitas man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff's deputies for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence and four counts of malicious mischief. Bail $51,000.n A 54-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff's deputies for fourth-degree assault. Released on personal recognizance.n A 48-year-old Federal Way man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for two counts of third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $5,100.  