Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 29-31 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A tan Ford Ranger was reported in a ditch off of Robinson Canyon Road.
A 5-year-old boy reportedly was walking alone down West Third Street in Cle Elum. When he saw a vehicle coming, he hid behind the neighbor’s van.
The reporting party picked up a bag she thought had money in it on West University Way, but it turned out it contained drugs.
A hit and run was reported on University Way.
A theft was reported on Hundley Road near Cle Elum.
There reportedly was video footage showing subjects defacing newspapers and marquees in the women’s bathroom on North Main Street.
Two large blocks of hay was reported in the intersection of Look Road and Hungry Junction Road.
A large plastic object reportedly was blocking a lane of traffic on Kittitas Highway.
A vehicle prowl was reported on North Okanogan Street.
Headphones were reported stolen on Chestnut Street.
A hit and run was reported on West First Street in Cle Elum.
A man, who had possibly been drinking, reportedly was walking in and out of traffic throwing his hands in the air on North Main Street and West Second Avenue.
The reporting party walked past a man standing in front of the library on Dean Nicholson Boulevard. The man yelled to the reporting party, “Little girlies like to give me huggies,” and kept yelling it.
A man reportedly walked into a business on North Pearl Street and told an employee, “I will cut your hair.”
An assault was reported on Willow Street.
The reporting party arrived at work on East University Way and found a note that said, “Lies at 255 pm.”
A hit and run was reported on Capitol Avenue.
A guest reportedly checked into a hotel on Main Street and said if anyone asked about her, to not release her information. Sometime late a man called and asked in the guest had checked in.
There was a request for extra patrols in the area of Walter Strom Middle School in Cle Elum for when the game ended because the game was getting really heated.
A stop sign reportedly was down and another moved at the intersection of Naneum Road and Thomas Road.
A hit and run was reported on East Pennsylvania Avenue in Roslyn.
A burglary was reported at a building on North Railroad Avenue.
Two fire extinguishers reportedly were used in a building on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.
A man reportedly stole a case of Corona beer and some food on East University Way.
A stray cat was reported in a building on East 11th Avenue.
College kids reportedly were blocking the roadway at East Helena Avenue and North Parklane trying to get a couch in a car.
A 2020 Nissan Frontier was reported stolen on East First Street in Cle Elum.
Graffiti was reported on a building on Canyon Road.
A business reportedly was broken into on North Main Street.
A man and woman reportedly were having a physical altercation at a bus stop on South Water Street.
A hit and run was reported on West Second Street in Cle Elum.
A non-injury collision involving a semi was reported in a parking lot on state Route 97.
A vehicle reportedly struck a Toyota Highlander in a parking lot on North Wildcat Way.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 29-31 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
The were no fire calls during the time period.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Dec. Jan. 29-31. (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 19-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn-South Cle Elum Police officers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Released on personal recognizance.
A 19-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for no contact order violation. Bail $100,000.
A 52-year-old Yakima man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $1,000.
A 37-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. Released on personal recognizance.
A 45-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.
A 30-year-old Bellevue man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. No bail.