They dipped into the Bob Dylan songbook three times Thursday night during their 13-song performance as part of the Ellensburg Community Radio Tiny Stage Concert Series.
Dylan, the legendary singer/song writer, is notorious for throwing his audiences that one rare nugget of surprise in the midst of a set song list. Even at the age of 81, Dylan treated his Oakland audience to “Friend of the Devil,” on his way through California in tribute to the late, great Jerry Garcia.
Jeff Dermond and Billy Maguire were complimentary and spot on during their show on the Tiny Stage with spectacular interpretations of “Angel from Montgomery,” “You Ain’t Going Nowhere,” and Maguire’s “John Wayne Trail.”
They even did a nice rendition of the late Frank Johnson’s favorite Tom Waits song, “Come on Up to the House.”
But the real nugget, the surprise of the night, came five songs in when the local acoustic duo comprised of a standup bass and a guitar player with a harmonica rack served up U2’s “Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” off The Joshua Tree album that launched the Irish band’s career back in 1987.
There were no reminisces of Bono with his foot up on the rail during the Live Aide show or Edge’s unique guitar style, just an acoustic duo’s interpretation with a cutting edge approach for a live and radio audience.
“ ‘Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For,’ is an interesting song to play bass on because you want to add more to it. But you still have to play something that’s appropriate to this venue,” Dermond said. “So, what I do is play something to what works with Billy’s strumming pattern.
“With that one in particular, I try to have a bass line that gives it a little bit of forward momentum. The U2 bass player just plays that one note. He gets in the pocket and it drives the song. Even though I’m playing an upright bass, I still try to give it an energy that drives the song.”
With Dermond driving the bottom and Maguire’s guitar and voice providing a different variation, the song took on another dynamic that did poetic justice to a legendary rock song.
“Jeff runs a great bass line on that song. A lot of people try to sound like the original artist,” Maguire explained. “With me, I’m the total opposite. I think you have to take a great song and make it yours.
“I try not to mimic, but interpret what I hear and like about the song.”
Demond and Maguire wrapped up the hour and 10 minute set streamed on EBurgradio.org with a longstanding favorite by the late, great John Prine, “Speed of the Sound of Loneliness,” leaving the audience with the final words “… Out there runnin’ just to be on the run .... ” to ponder on their way home.