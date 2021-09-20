Julep Southern Kitchen & Cocktail Bar brings a taste of the Douth to town By RODNEY HARWOOD staff writer Rodney Harwood Sep 20, 2021 51 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 The newest restaurant in Ellensburg brings a little Southern charm to North Main Street with the opening of Julep Southern Kitchen & Cocktail Bar. Rodney Harwood/Daily Record Kyle and Jill Johnson opened during rodeo week and Julep Southern Kitchen & Cocktail Bar has been hopping ever since at the prime location on Fifth and Main at the 1,200-square foot space with both indoor dining and a spacious patio. Courtesy photo The 1,200-square foot location offers both indoor and patio dining. Rodney Harwood/Daily Record The Southern style chicken sandwich called the Dirty Bird is a favorite on the lunch menu at Julep Southern Kitchen & Cocktail Bar. Courtesy photo Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The newest restaurant in Ellensburg brings a little Southern charm to North Main Street with the opening of Julep Southern Kitchen & Cocktail Bar.Kyle and Jill Johnson opened during rodeo week and have been hopping ever since at the 1,200-square foot space with both indoor dining and a spacious patio.“We want people to enjoy the atmosphere and feel like they’re out of Ellensburg for a few hours,” Jill said. “We like to provide a new experience. “I have family all over the south. My husband and I have been here 10 years and managed bars all over town. This is my first restaurant and we’re really excited.”Julep offers a full menu, but the house specialties include a taste of the south with Catfish po’boy sandwiches, Nashville “Hot Bird” sandwich, salt ‘n pepper shrimp po’boy, grits and ribs, and of course Southern fried chicken.“Fried chicken is our specialty. We do some awesome appetizers like fried pickles, fried green tomatoes. We have locally sourced beef for burgers,” Johnson said. “Everything is made scratch, nothing is premade. It’s all fresh ingredients and we buy a lot at the Farmers Market.”“We dabble in different areas of the South. It’s not just Texas. It’s not just Nashville, it’s kind of all of it. The spices in Memphis are different that Louisiana.”The crawfish might be a little hard to get in the Pacific Northwest, but the restaurant will also serve nicely prepared catfish to go along with burgers, brats, homemade biscuits and gravy, fried pork chops and pot roast. The chef Tana Armistead is the real creator behind the unique menu, which includes both lunch and dinner.“Tana is the one with all the spices knowledge,” Johnson said with a laugh. “She’s the one that creates it all. We plan to serve ribs soon. We’re not quite ready to do the barbecue yet. But we’d love to. We also plan to do catering in the future.”The bar menu is as unique as the lunch and dinner offerings in that taste of the South. With a name like Julep’s, the big ticket item is their mint julep. Some of the other specialty cocktails include Old Fashions, Summer Collins and Aperol Spritz, and of course a variety of craft beers and local wines.“Our margaritas are pretty killer here,” she said. “We specialize in the high-end cocktails.”Having hit the ground running during rodeo week, the 13-member staff is remarkably trained and the restaurant and cocktail bar is up and running exceedingly well. The patio dining area is a fan favorite so far and they play to serve outdoors well into the winter months.They have televisions inside for Seahawks games and plan to add live music somewhere down the road, as well as other special events like the Kentucky Derby.Julep Southern Kitchen & Cocktail Bar offers a little taste of the South to a diverse variety of food and drink available in Ellensburg. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Rodney Harwood Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com Follow Rodney Harwood Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesCOVID outbreak at Kittitas School DistrictOSPI compels Kittitas School District to comply with mask mandateEditorial: A predictable COVID outbreakBrewster's Coffee House & Café on Water Street offering a blend of something for everyoneDebbie and Richard Hulbert have another challenge before themDollar General store opens for business in KittitasAnnual vintage equipment show and Threshing Bee planned for this weekendSept. 16 blotter: 'Biden is Hitler' signProposed increase in real estate excise tax results in outpouring of public inputHotel Windrow expands Back 40 ito include outdoor bar and eatry for football Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter