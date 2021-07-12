Kittcom received the following calls on July 10-12 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
Water reportedly was bubbling in the roadway on East Third Street in Cle Elum.
Large hornets reportedly were attacking the reporting party’s beehives on Hawthorn Lane in Easton. The reporting party believed they may be the invasive Asian hornets.
A white utility van reportedly was struck while parked in an alley on South Pearl Street.
A stop sign was reported down at the intersection of West Second Avenue and North Kittitas Street.
A Ford Explorer reportedly backed into a Chrysler 300 and then left the scene on West Davis Street in Cle Elum.
A car reportedly was driving in the wrong lane on state Route 970 heading into Cle Elum.
Subjects on motorcycles, not wearing helmets, reportedly revved their engines and parked on the sidewalk on North Pearl Street.
A burglary was reported on Clearwater Loop.
A vehicle vs. pedestrian collision was reported on East Bender Road and North Ellington.
A dead deer was reported on Manastash Road.
The railroad crossing arm reportedly was malfunctioning on South Cle Elum Way.
One black and one brown Chihuahua reportedly were running in the roadway on East Second Street and Teanaway Avenue in Cle Elum.
The driver’s side window of a vehicle reportedly was broken on North Wenas Street.
A non-injury collision involving a pickup and Ford Focus was reported on North Alder Street and East Brighton Loop.
A non-injury collision was reported in a parking lot off of Vantage Highway.
Two rocks, the size of cantaloupes, reportedly were removed from the roadway on Vantage Highway.
A wallet reportedly was stolen from a vehicle on Peakview Drive.
A man reportedly appeared to be attempting to break into a small building on Golf Course Road and Sun Country.
A man reportedly was walking around with a switchblade in a parking lot off West University Way, practicing opening it, closing it and catching it.
A grill reportedly was stolen from a campsite on Watson Cutoff Road.
Two huskies reportedly were loose on No. 81 Road. This is an ongoing problem.
Gunshots were reported coming from the area of Lake Cle Elum.
A non-injury collision was reported on East First Street in Cle Elum.
A hit and run was reported on West First Street in Cle Elum.
A collision was reported on Watson Road.
Gunshots, possibly from a rifle, were reported on Upper Peoh Point Road.
A collision involving a motorcycle was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 95.
A vehicle reportedly struck and killed a deer on Kachess Dam Road.
A man reportedly stole food items from a store on North Ruby Street. The loss prevention personnel told him to give the items back and the man said, “I gotta eat.”
Someone reportedly was shooting high-powered rifles off of Nelson Siding Road.
A man, approximately 25 years old with no shirt, reportedly ran toward the reporting party’s vehicle and tried to jump underneath it on East 18th Avenue.
Fireworks were reported at the Roza Recreation Area.
An injured deer was reported on the shoulder of the road on state Route 903 in Ronald.
A woman in her 20s wearing a peach-colored tube top and low-cut black sweat pants, and a man in his 20s with dark hair wearing a dark T-shirt reportedly took several items and ran behind a store on South Canyon Road.
The reporting party’s animals were looking down the stairs and saw someone trying to pry the plywood off an AC unit and reach into a residence on East 18th Avenue.
A man reportedly was in the bushes with a shopping cart acting strangely on East Cherry Lane and South Anderson Street. He had been walking around the neighborhood looking at stuff.
The reporting party said his neighbor kicked over his trash can and there is garbage on the ground on West Fifth Street in Cle Elum. The reporting party did not see his neighbor do it. There was a rock on the garbage can lid that was now laying to the side, not in the direction the garbage can fell
A 1999 Ford Explorer reportedly struck a deer on Alford Road.
Graffiti was reported on a fence on East Spokane Avenue.
Two 13 to 15-year-old girls reportedly took items from a store on East University Way.
A customer reportedly left their wallet in the shopping cart while they were in the restroom of a store on North Ruby Street and when they came back, the wallet was gone.
The reporting party said someone damaged the lock to their apartment on North Airport Road. They were not sure who or when.
A dog reportedly had been locked inside a Ford van for more than 30 minutes on South First Street in Roslyn.
An Eddie Bauer mountain bike and a child’s mountain bike were reported stolen on South Pine Street.
A water trough reportedly had cut up and decomposing meat in it on Tjossem Road and Canyon Road.
A non-injury collision involving two semis was reported in a parking lot on state Route 97.
Four to five vehicles reportedly had their windows broken at the Lake Kachess trailhead.
Fireworks were reported on 26th Avenue.
A loud party with a bouncy house and a live band was reported on South Pearl Street.
A wagon reportedly was stolen from in front of a residence on B Street.
Gunshots were reported on North Airport Road.
A single gunshot was reported on Alder Street.
A dead deer was reported in the roadway on Interstate 90. Milepost 87.
A smoke investigation was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 89.
A wood-burning campfire was reported on Kachess Dam Road.
A campfire, not in a pit, was reported at Kachess Lake Campground.
Subjects reportedly were barbecuing with charcoal in tall dry grass on North First Street in Roslyn.
Ten Tiki torches and a large campfire were reported off of Forest Service Road 4818.
A fire was reported in the median on Interstate 90, milepost 136.
A subject reportedly lost a pistol while swimming on the North Fork Teanaway River.
A cow was reported in the roadway on Robbins Road, milepost .5.
A subject with a large bonfire reportedly was setting off fireworks at the Red Mountain Campground.
A large bonfire was reported on Forest Service Road 4818-201.
A smoke investigation was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 62.
Visible smoke was reported on the north side of Interstate 90, milepost 110.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from July 10-12 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 22-year-old Yakima man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $1,000.