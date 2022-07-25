Police
Kittcom received the following calls on July 23-25 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• An exhaust reportedly was stolen off of a older Ford 1-ton work truck on West Third Avenue.
• A woman reportedly attempted to shoplift at a store on North Ruby Street.
• The door handles of a 2013 Toyota Corolla reportedly were broken on South Main Street.
• A hit and run was reported on Cabin Creek Trail near Cle Elum.
• A fender bender was reported on Cake Box Lane near Cle Elum.
• A car reportedly was hit while in a parking lot on Kiwanis Park.
• A non-injury collision was reported on Westside Road and Gobblers Knob Road.
• A vehicle reportedly hit a fence and then left the scene on Hazel Lane.
• A phone, wallet and keys were reported stolen on Pitway Road in Easton.
• A collision involving a motorcycle was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 120.
• A non-injury collision reportedly occurred two days previously on North Pearl Street.
• A woman reportedly was shoplifting at a store on state Route 97.
• A non-injury collision involving a black Mazda CX5 and a white 2021 Chevy Equinox was reported on North Ruby Street.
• The reporting party had video evidence of a motorcycle being stolen on South Main Street.
• A cougar was reported in the area of Dapple Gray Way.
• The reporting party said their residence had been trashed and items broken on North C Street.
• A transient man reportedly had been defecating in a yard on East Second Avenue, stealing items from a dumpster and defecating in them.
• A woman reportedly stolen everything that wasn’t nailed down in a bathroom on West University Way.
• A motor vehicle collision was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 120. Unknown number of injuries, one person was entrapped.
• An assault was reported on Kachess Dam Road.
• A vehicle prowl was reported on Roza Dam.
• A burglary was reported on C Street.
• A shoplifter reportedly took food items, diapers and clothing from a store on South Water Street.
• A cougar sighting was reported in campsites off Salmon la Sac Road.
• Traffic cones were reported in the roadway where they should not be on East 14th Avenue and North Alder Street.
• A traffic barrel was reported in the roadway on East 10th Avenue.
• A subject, who has been drinking, pulled up to a neighbor’s residence, broke the taillights out of a vehicle and then struck multiple vehicles on the way out.
• A two-vehicle collision was reported on Westside Road.
• An unknown subject reportedly moved a camera and stole items from a location on Prater Road.
• A vehicle reportedly struck mailboxes on North Water Street.
• The reporting party’s vehicle was hit by a firecracker on North Wenas Street and West University Way.
• A dog reportedly was inside a Subaru Outback parked on West Davis Street in Cle Elum.
• A non-injury collision was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 93.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on July 23-25 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• A kitchen fire was reported at a residence on North Cora Street.
• A Ford Escape reportedly was on fire on Interstate 90, milepost 94.
• A brush fire was reported on the side of the roadway on Interstate 82, milepost 18.
• A fire was reported in a field on the south side of the roadway on Interstate 90, milepost 117.
• A brush fire was reported on Vantage Highway and No. 81 Road.
• A smoke investigation was reported on Easton Ridge.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from July 23-25 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
• A 35-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for two counts failure to comply/domestic violence. Bail $25,000.
• A 36-year-old Moses Lake woman was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $1,000.
• A 22-year-old Roslyn man was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn Police officers for second-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $1,000.
• A 53-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.