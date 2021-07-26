Kittcom received the following calls on July 24-26 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
There was a report of an ongoing problem of subjects doing donuts in a gravel parking lot on South Railroad Avenue. Gravel was thrown onto the building.
The reporting party went to the doctor and while he was gone, his items were stolen from behind the business where he was staying on East Mountain View Avenue.
A vehicle reportedly was rear-ended by Volkswagen on Kittitas Highway.
A 3-carrot ring reportedly was stolen on East Mountain View Avenue.
Sheep reportedly have gone unsheared for two years on Basalt Road.
A dog reportedly was locked inside a Chevy Spark on South Water Street.
A wood splitter was reported stolen on West Dry Creek Road.
A road construction crew reportedly was working with signage on West University Way.
A GMC Sierra reportedly struck a Honda Accord in a parking lot off East 18th Avenue.
A white Ford F250 reportedly struck a gray Chevy Equinox on North Pearl Street and then left the scene.
A shipping container reportedly was stolen on Clerf Road.
Three small dogs reportedly were loose on East First Avenue.
A truck reportedly struck a juvenile on a bicycle on North Pearl Street. The juvenile was not hurt and there was no damage to the bicycle.
A 2005 Toyota Matrix was reported stolen on state Route 906.
A jacket was tied to a lamppost at a playground on West Rainier Avenue. When the reporting party checked the jacket for a wallet in order to return it, they reportedly found heroin needles in the pocket.
Seven horses and a mule reportedly were running in the roadway on South Thorp Highway.
A hit and run was reported on Hidden Valley Road.
Two calves reportedly were out of the pasture and alongside the roadway on Bowers Road.
A man sitting on the curb at a drive-in on South Canyon Road reportedly claimed the reportedly claimed the reporting party pulled into his spot, then the man became angry and struck the reporting party’s vehicle with his fist.
A dog reportedly had been locked inside a GMC Acadia parked on South Water Street for the past 45 minutes.
The reporting party arrived home and noticed his front door had been broken, forced entry and that items had been taken on Thomas Road.
The reporting party said someone was inside their residence who should not be on Shaft Street in Roslyn.
A group of seven or eight kids reportedly took books from the library porch and threw them in the driveway and the part next door in Kittitas.
The reporting party was tanning with her friend at Irene Rinehart Riverfront Park. A group of men was staring at them. One of the men walked up to the reporting party and showed her his gun.
The reporting party found a juvenile inside his vehicle on Fifth Street in Cle Elum.
A non-injury collision involving a Chevy Silverado and a Jeep Wrangler was reported on Umptanum Road.
A truck rollover collision was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 104.
A two-vehicle, non-injury collision involving a trailer was four mules was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 47.
A vehicle reportedly struck a deer on Kachess Lake Road.
Two mailboxes reportedly were smashed on Brown Road.
A Jeep Cherokee with items on the top reportedly was driving erratically and chasing a man on South Main Street and West Manitoba Avenue.
A black cow was reported in the roadway on Brown Road and Umptanum Road.
A side-by-side four-seater with two jet skis reportedly struck a Lincoln Navigator on Kachess Dam Road.
Juveniles reportedly came into a convenience store on West University Way shirtless. The reporting party told them they needed to have shirts on and they told her that they come in shirtless all the time.
The reporting party had been gone for a month. When the reporting party returned home on Airport Road, a man had left a note laying on the floor accusing the reporting party of assaulting his dog.
Two trailers reportedly were broken into on Cabin Creek Road.
Someone reportedly was shining a green laser into the roadway making it hard to see for people driving on the road on Thorp Highway.
The reporting party was on her way home three hours previously when she lost the “cherry off her cigarette” on Wilson Creek Road. She checked the area and could not see any fires but when concerned because she does not see that well at night.
A man reportedly was inside and outside the reporting party’s trailer on Canyon Road screaming and throwing fruit. The man in unknown to the reporting party.
A smoke investigation was reported between Charlton and Thomas roads.
An outside fire was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 78.
Smoke reportedly was coming from the engine compartment of an Jeep Cherokee on Interstate 90, exit 80.
An outside fire was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 93.
An attended campfire was reported on Southern Star Lane and Tumble Creek.
A dumpster reportedly was on fire on North Alder Street.
An outside fire was reported on Kachess Dam Road.
A small fire was reported near the railroad tracks on Hartwig Boulevard and South Cle Elum Way.
An outside fire was reported at Sunlight Waters.
An attended campfire was reported at Lake Easton State Park.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from July 24-26 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 22-year-old Stanfield, Oregon woman was arrested by Kititas County Sheriff’s deputies for theft and a motor vehicle and second-degree theft. She was released on personal recognizance.
A 25-year-old Stanfield, Oregon man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for theft of a motor vehicle and second-degree theft. Bail $15,000.
A 59-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.
A 25-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn-South Cle Elum Police officers for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $15,000.