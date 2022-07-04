Police
Kittcom received the following calls on July 2-4 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• A loose horse reportedly was grazing by the trail on state Route 903, milepost 3.
• A hit and run was reported at a gas station on Gladmar Road.
• Fuel reportedly was stolen from a white 2007 Dodge Ram parked on Tacoma Avenue.
• There was a report of an ongoing problem of two dogs running loose on Seventh Street in Roslyn.
• A man reportedly was looking into vehicles and attempting to gain entry by trying door handles at Kiwanis Park.
• The tires of a black BMW sedan reportedly were slashed on Sixth Avenue.
• Stolen mail reportedly was found in a trash can at a laundry center on South Water Street.
• Packages were reported stolen from the South Cle Elum Post Office on Cleveland Avenue.
• The reporting party’s vehicle was broken into in Tacoma. The reporting party has a location on headphones stolen indicating they are on Thorp Prairie Road.
• A couch and dresser reportedly were left between the sidewalk and the street on Alder Street.
• A vehicle reportedly hit a deer in Roslyn,
• A security guard reportedly was assaulted by someone who had been refused service on North Pine Street.
• The reporting party advised his girlfriend was trying to take his dog on West Sixth Street in Cle Elum.
• A woman reportedly shoplifted $104 worth of merchandise from a store on North Ruby Street.
• A motorcycle was reported stolen on South Pine Street.
• Two cows were reported in the roadway on Smithson Road.
• The reporting party purchased a motorcycle the previous day and woke up to find it gone on East Cherry Lane.
• Subjects reportedly drove off without paying for propane on South Canyon Road.
• A hit and run was reported on West First Street in Cle Elum.
• A non-injury collision was reported on South Main Street and West Manitoba Avenue.
• A side of a residence reportedly was egged on South Matthews Road.
• A white Ford F150 reportedly was broken into on state Route 821.
• A non-injury collision was reported on East University Way.
• A vehicle reportedly was egged on East Juniper Avenue.
• A passenger was seen pulling a pistol out the window of a GMC Sonoma on state Route 97 and Old Highway 10. The reporting party believed they were shooting at stop signs.
• Illegal fireworks were reported on South Cle Elum Way.
• An upset customer refused to provide ID to purchase cigarettes and then went outside and keyed the reporting party’s vehicle on Main Street.
• A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on state Route 97 and North Dolarway Road.
• Unknown subjects left mail on the reporting party’s law on East Manitoba Avenue.
• A burglary was reported on Third Avenue,
• Subjects reportedly were cutting down trees on the side of the roadway at throwing them into the bed of a Toyota Tundra extended bed at Lake Easton Sno Park.
• A steer and calf were reported in the roadway on Watson Road.
• The neighbors reportedly were lighting off fireworks into the trees on Talmadge Road near Cle Elum. The reporting party threatened to take his weapon over there if a fire was started.
• A dead deer was reported in the roadway on Hanson Road.
• Fireworks were reported in the Elk Meadows area.
• A white Ford Explorer was reported stolen on East Second Street in Cle Elum. It had more than three-fourths of a tank of gas.
• A black Lab with a shock collar reportedly was wandering in the area of Lyons Road and Fairview Road.
• A vehicle reportedly struck a guardrail on Thrall Road and No. 6 Road.
• Electrical boxes reportedly were damaged and broken on North Brook Court.
• A neighbor reportedly set off fireworks the previous night on North Ridgeview Lane.
• A dog without a collar reportedly was loose on North Water Street and West 14th Avenue.
• Fireworks were reported on Thorp Highway.
• A trailer was reported stolen on North Main Street.
• A man wearing jeans with no shirt reportedly grabbed a dog by the neck, threw it down and started kicking it on state Route 97.
• Fireworks were reported on White Fir Drive.
• A friendly dog reportedly was running along the roadside on Sandelin Lane and Salmon la Sac Road.
• A collision was reported on North Seventh Street in Roslyn.
• A shoplifter was reported in custody on South Water Street.
• Fireworks reportedly were setting off car alarms on North Vista Road.
• A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported in a parking lot on South Main Street.
• A hit and run was reported on West First Street in Cle Elum.
• A hit and run was reported on Kittitas Highway and No. 6 Road.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on July 2-4 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• A subject was burning on the side of his house on North Lincoln Street and it started to get warm.
• A vehicle reportedly was on fire on Interstate 90, milepost 84.
• A fire was reported in the center median of Interstate 90, milepost 91.
• Smoke was reported on North Pfenning Road.
• A brush fire was reported on No. 6 Road.
• It was unknown what was being burned in a reported burn pile on Broadview Road and Kittitas Highway but the smoke was dark black/gray.
• A fire was reported on Coleman Canyon Road.
• There was a report of lightning and black smoke in the Peoh Point area.
• A grass fire was reported in a parking lot on East Mountain View Avenue.
• A fire was reported on North Pioneer Road and West Bowers Road.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from July 2-4 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
• Arrest reports for the weekend were not received prior to the time of publication.