Police

Kittcom received the following calls on July 2-4 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

• A loose horse reportedly was grazing by the trail on state Route 903, milepost 3.

• A hit and run was reported at a gas station on Gladmar Road.

• Fuel reportedly was stolen from a white 2007 Dodge Ram parked on Tacoma Avenue.

• There was a report of an ongoing problem of two dogs running loose on Seventh Street in Roslyn.

• A man reportedly was looking into vehicles and attempting to gain entry by trying door handles at Kiwanis Park.

• The tires of a black BMW sedan reportedly were slashed on Sixth Avenue.

• Stolen mail reportedly was found in a trash can at a laundry center on South Water Street.

• Packages were reported stolen from the South Cle Elum Post Office on Cleveland Avenue.

• The reporting party’s vehicle was broken into in Tacoma. The reporting party has a location on headphones stolen indicating they are on Thorp Prairie Road.

• A couch and dresser reportedly were left between the sidewalk and the street on Alder Street.

• A vehicle reportedly hit a deer in Roslyn,

• A security guard reportedly was assaulted by someone who had been refused service on North Pine Street.

• The reporting party advised his girlfriend was trying to take his dog on West Sixth Street in Cle Elum.

• A woman reportedly shoplifted $104 worth of merchandise from a store on North Ruby Street.

• A motorcycle was reported stolen on South Pine Street.

• Two cows were reported in the roadway on Smithson Road.

• The reporting party purchased a motorcycle the previous day and woke up to find it gone on East Cherry Lane.

• Subjects reportedly drove off without paying for propane on South Canyon Road.

• A hit and run was reported on West First Street in Cle Elum.

• A non-injury collision was reported on South Main Street and West Manitoba Avenue.

• A side of a residence reportedly was egged on South Matthews Road.

• A white Ford F150 reportedly was broken into on state Route 821.

• A non-injury collision was reported on East University Way.

• A vehicle reportedly was egged on East Juniper Avenue.

• A passenger was seen pulling a pistol out the window of a GMC Sonoma on state Route 97 and Old Highway 10. The reporting party believed they were shooting at stop signs.

• Illegal fireworks were reported on South Cle Elum Way.

• An upset customer refused to provide ID to purchase cigarettes and then went outside and keyed the reporting party’s vehicle on Main Street.

• A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on state Route 97 and North Dolarway Road.

• Unknown subjects left mail on the reporting party’s law on East Manitoba Avenue.

• A burglary was reported on Third Avenue,

• Subjects reportedly were cutting down trees on the side of the roadway at throwing them into the bed of a Toyota Tundra extended bed at Lake Easton Sno Park.

• A steer and calf were reported in the roadway on Watson Road.

• The neighbors reportedly were lighting off fireworks into the trees on Talmadge Road near Cle Elum. The reporting party threatened to take his weapon over there if a fire was started.

• A dead deer was reported in the roadway on Hanson Road.

• Fireworks were reported in the Elk Meadows area.

• A white Ford Explorer was reported stolen on East Second Street in Cle Elum. It had more than three-fourths of a tank of gas.

• A black Lab with a shock collar reportedly was wandering in the area of Lyons Road and Fairview Road.

• A vehicle reportedly struck a guardrail on Thrall Road and No. 6 Road.

• Electrical boxes reportedly were damaged and broken on North Brook Court.

• A neighbor reportedly set off fireworks the previous night on North Ridgeview Lane.

• A dog without a collar reportedly was loose on North Water Street and West 14th Avenue.

• Fireworks were reported on Thorp Highway.

• A trailer was reported stolen on North Main Street.

• A man wearing jeans with no shirt reportedly grabbed a dog by the neck, threw it down and started kicking it on state Route 97.

• Fireworks were reported on White Fir Drive.

• A friendly dog reportedly was running along the roadside on Sandelin Lane and Salmon la Sac Road.

• A collision was reported on North Seventh Street in Roslyn.

• A shoplifter was reported in custody on South Water Street.

• Fireworks reportedly were setting off car alarms on North Vista Road.

• A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported in a parking lot on South Main Street.

• A hit and run was reported on West First Street in Cle Elum.

• A hit and run was reported on Kittitas Highway and No. 6 Road.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on July 2-4 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

• A subject was burning on the side of his house on North Lincoln Street and it started to get warm.

• A vehicle reportedly was on fire on Interstate 90, milepost 84.

• A fire was reported in the center median of Interstate 90, milepost 91.

• Smoke was reported on North Pfenning Road.

• A brush fire was reported on No. 6 Road.

• It was unknown what was being burned in a reported burn pile on Broadview Road and Kittitas Highway but the smoke was dark black/gray.

• A fire was reported on Coleman Canyon Road.

• There was a report of lightning and black smoke in the Peoh Point area.

• A grass fire was reported in a parking lot on East Mountain View Avenue.

• A fire was reported on North Pioneer Road and West Bowers Road.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from July 2-4 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

• Arrest reports for the weekend were not received prior to the time of publication.

Tags

