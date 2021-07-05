Kittcom received the following calls on July 3-5 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A garage reportedly was broken into on East Capitol Avenue.
A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on South Water Street.
Cows were reported in the roadway on South Thorp Highway and Hanson Road.
An aggressive bear was reported in a yard on Wagon Wheel Road near Cle Elum.
A briefcase was stolen from a vehicle on South Water Street.
Five dogs reportedly were running down the roadway on West Second Street and North Oakes Avenue in Cle Elum.
A Polaris side-by-side four-door was reported stolen on Mill Creek Road.
Fireworks were reported on West 11th Avenue.
The windows of a Toyota minivan reportedly were broken out on Hungry Junction Road.
Cattle reportedly were in the roadway on West Ridgeview Lane.
Eight cows reportedly jumped over a fence on Parke Creek Road.
A hit and run was reported on West First Street in Cle Elum.
A phone reportedly was stolen at a gas station on Gladmar Road and was pinning in the Tumble Creek area.
Five cattle were reported in the roadway and more were following on Parke Creek Road and Prater Road.
A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on North Pearl Street.
Two women reportedly were being chased by a man at Irene Rinehart Riverfront Park. The reporting party said the man is a subject from the Ellensburg Police Department’s Facebook page. The reporting party chased the man with pepper spray and he walked away.
There was a report that dust mitigation was not being handled at a construction site on Tjossem Road and Moe Road and it was creating a traffic hazard.
A 2005 Mustang convertible reportedly was test drove and never returned on East Kyylo Road.
Down power lines were reported on Reecer Creek Road.
A bicycle theft reportedly occurred in December on North Walnut Street.
Fireworks were reported on Charlton Road and Wilson Creek Road.
A Buick LeSabre was reportedly in a ditch down an embankment off Railroad Street.
Two mailboxes reportedly were damaged on West Helena Avenue.
A man in a black baseball hat and black hoodie reportedly was beating his dog and threw it into the backseat of a Honda Accord on North Main Street. The dog was limp after he slammed it into the concrete.
A vehicle reportedly experienced a power surge, jumped the curb, and hit a fence on North Pennsylvania Avenue.
An F150 reportedly struck a white Caravan on South Canyon Road.
Deer reportedly were in the roadway in front of a residence on South Willow Street.
Three dogs reportedly were inside a pickup and one was in the back on Tacoma Street.
Someone reportedly shot through the reporting party’s garage on Hundley Road near Cle Elum.
A domesticated-looking bunny reportedly was under the reporting party’s vehicle on West First Street.
A non-injury collision was reported on West Sixth Avenue and North Wenas Street.
A non-injury collision was reported on Forest Service Road 4930.
Fireworks were reported on Interstate 90, milepost 78.
A large dog reportedly scratched the side of the reporting party’s vehicle on Second Avenue.
Fireworks were reported on Upper Peoh Point Road.
Fireworks were reported on Camas Lane and Hanson Road.
A group of juveniles reportedly were setting off fireworks in North Elliott Street.
Fireworks were reported on Heron Drive near Cle Elum.
A man reportedly was on the river blowing off aerial fireworks on Swallow Lane near Cle Elum.
Subjects reportedly were driving ATVs and shooting guns at the Lake Kachess Campground.
A family reportedly was setting off fireworks on West 15th Avenue and North Cora Street.
Fireworks were reported on Fourth Parallel Road.
Fireworks were reported on Bakers Lane in Easton.
There was a report of a man with a rifle standing in the back of a parked truck on West Fifth Avenue.
Fireworks were reported on Kittitas Highway and No. 6 Road.
Fireworks were reported on state Route 10 and North Thorp Highway.
Fireworks were reported on Canyon Road.
Fireworks were reported on North Regal Street.
Fireworks were reported on North Peoh Avenue and East Railroad Street.
Fireworks were reported on 18th Avenue.
The reporting party said their neighbor was discharging “20 rounds” into the air on Manastash Road. This is an ongoing problem.
Aerial fireworks were reported on Wilson Creek Road and Game Farm Road.
A group of juveniles reported was setting off fireworks in front of a business on First Street in Cle Elum.
Aerial fireworks were reported on Vantage Highway.
Fireworks were reported on North Parklane Avenue.
Fireworks were reported on Dan Lane and Rainier Drive in Kittitas.
Fireworks were reported on North C Street and East Ninth Avenue.
Fireworks were reported at French Cabin Creek in Ronald.
Fireworks were reported on Meadow Park Drive and Sun Island.
Fireworks were reported at North Alder Park.
Fireworks were reported on Brick Road.
A woman reported someone was inside her residence on East 19th Avenue.
A man reportedly choked and slammed a woman into the street near Flag Pole Park on West Second Street and North Stafford Avenue in Cle Elum.
Fireworks were reported on Laurena Lane in Easton.
Fireworks were reported on East Helena Avenue.
Fireworks were reported at Cooper Lake.
Fireworks were reported on Pitt Way in Easton.
Fireworks were reported on Ninth Avenue.
Subjects reportedly were setting off fireworks, including bottle rockets, on White Birch Avenue.
Fireworks were reported on North Okanogan Street and West Second Avenue.
Fireworks were reported at Speelyi Beach on Lake Cle Elum.
Fireworks were reported at Irene Rinehart Riverfront Park.
A man in his 30s wearing a cutoff shirt and gray shorts reportedly was climbing the Ellensburg Rodeo sign on East 10th Avenue.
Eight Hereford/Angus cows reportedly were in the roadway on Smithson Road and Reecer Creek.
A rope reportedly was broken on a flag pole and the American flag dragging on the ground on East Fifth Avenue and North Pearl Street.
Subjects reportedly have been firing guns near a campsite on Kachess Dam Road.
A man reportedly was in the roadway yelling at cars and threatening to fight on West Washington Avenue and South Water Street.
A hit and run was reported on South Water Street.
A woman driving a green van reportedly went through a red light without stopping and struck a white pickup on West Mountain View Avenue and South Main Street.
A man reportedly was lighting off smoke bombs and firecrackers on Bear Cub Lane.
A customer reportedly was in the store the previous day threatening to shoot people on West Sixth Avenue.
One black cow and two black calves reportedly were in the roadway on Lick Creek Road.
A head-on collision between a GMC Sierra Denali and a Toyota 4Runner was reported on Naches Cliffdale Connection.
Fireworks were reported at the Roza Recreation Area.
Smoke reportedly was coming from a power pole on East First Street in Cle Elum.
A large bonfire was reported on Clerf Road.
Wood-burning fires in fire pits were reported on Teanaway Campground.
There was a mutual aid call for a structure fire on Burning Tree Drive in Yakima.
A campfire was reported in a dispersed campsite off Kachess Dam Road.
Fire reportedly was burning along the railroad tracks off Interstate 90, milepost 70.
Smoke reportedly was coming from around the dishwasher of a residence on Reecer Creek Road.
Burning grass and debris were reported on Vantage Highway and Takhoma Farm.
There was a report of at least two campfires off Forest Service Road 4818 at Lake Kachess.
A vehicle reportedly rolled over and was on fire on Interstate 90, milepost 82.
An attended, wood-burning campfire was reported off Middle Fork Teanaway Road.
Subjects reportedly with a wood campfire off Kachess Dam Road were refusing to extinguish it until told to do so by someone with authority.
The reporting party said fireworks set off a fire in their yard on Pointer Lane.
An attended campfire was reported on West Sparks Road and Smith Drive in Easton.
A fire reportedly was burning under the passenger seat of a sedan on Railroad Street. Three subjects were standing around.
An outside fire was reported on North Thorp Highway.
A smoke investigation was reported on state Route 970 and Teanway Road.
A grass fire was reported next to a motel on Dolarway Road.
A campfire was reported at the Lake Keechelus Boat Launch.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from July 3-5 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 33-year-old Lynnwood man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $1,000.
A 19-year-old Tacoma man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for second-degree taking a vehicle and possession of less than 40 grams of marijuana. No bail.
A 33-year-old Fircrest woman was arrested by State Patrol troopers for second-degree burglary. Bail $5,000.
A 24-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for third-degree malicious mischief/domestic violence. No bail.