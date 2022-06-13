Police
Kittcom received the following calls on June 11-13 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
The reporting party trapped three kittens and left them in the trap on South First Street in Roslyn. She left the residence, which belonged to a friend.
A vehicle reportedly struck a building on East Manitoba Avenue.
A dog reportedly was in the middle of the roadway on West Hoffmanville Road in Roslyn. The dog was friendly.
A balding man reportedly was asleep in the bushes on the west side of a building on East University Way.
The reporting party in a city truck reportedly struck a parked vehicle on North Ruby Street.
Someone in a 2022 or 2023 black GMC truck reportedly left without paying for $23 in gas on South Canyon Road.
A customer’s cat reportedly got loose and was in the attic of a fuel station on South Canyon Road.
Two men in kayaks reportedly were fishing in a pond off of West Dolarway Road. The reporting party advised it was a private pond.
An assault was reported on North Delphine Street.
Fireworks were reported on West 11th Avenue.
A 2006 VW Jetta reportedly was struck by a 2018 Mazda on North Willow Street.
A woman reportedly was running in the roadway on West Second Avenue and North King Street in Kittitas.
A man who had been drinking reportedly was in the middle of the roadway stalling traffic on North Main Street.
Three of the neighbor’s goats reportedly were out on Reecer Creek Road. The reporting party said the goats had damaged their property.
A hit and run was reported on South Canyon Road.
The reporting party said two dogs charged at her in the yard of her residence on Brick Mill Road.
Five or six cows reportedly were in the roadway on Vantage Highway, west of Sage Hill.
The reporting party is purchasing a residence on Jennie Circle in Kittitas and the seller reportedly left eight cats behind in the residence.
A boat with five adults, two infant children and no life vests reportedly was on Lavender Lake near Easton in unsafe conditions.
A hit and run was reported on West First Street in Cle Elum.
A vehicle reportedly drove into a ditch on Wilson Creek Road. The driver appeared to have been drinking.
A vehicle reportedly struck an electrical box on West Bender Road and Reecer Creek Road.
Someone reportedly was urinating in public on East Fourth Avenue and North Pearl Street.
An ATV rollover was reported on Pine Loch Sun Drive in Ronald.
An assault was reported on North Pearl Street.
A hit and run was reported on East 18th Avenue and North Walnut Street.
A theft and assault were reported on East Mountain View Avenue.
A dog reportedly was locked inside a Subaru Crosstrek on West Fifth Avenue.
Sheet metal siding and tarps were reported stolen on Railroad Avenue.
A collision was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 88.5.
Guns reportedly were stolen from a vehicle parked on West Third Avenue.
A non-injury collision was reported on Mohar Road and Westside Road.
Someone reportedly wrote, “Pride is a sin’ on the whiteboards on the first and second floor of a building on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.
A vehicle reportedly was in a ditch off of Lower Peoh Point Road, milepost 2.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on June 11-13 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A shed reportedly was on fire on Heron Drive near Cle Elum.
A large burn pile was reported on Ferguson Road.
A barbecue reportedly was on fire on Spragger Way near Cle Elum.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from June 11-13 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 27-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $10,000.
A 29-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for five counts of failure to appear/third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $75,000.
A 41-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/trash covered premises, failure to appear/business license violation, failure to appear/no valid permit, failure to appear/U.S. DOT hazardous materials, failure to appear/failure to mitigate loss of water storage and failure to appear/grading flood plain without approval. Bail $400.
A 62-year-old Kittitas woman was arrested by Kittitas Police officers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and reckless driving. Bail $2,000.
A 37-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to comply/harassing phone calls, failure to comply/hit and run unattended and failure to comply/driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $30,000.
A 66-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for a misdemeanor violation protection order. No bail.
A 39-year-old Graham man was arrested for third-degree driving with a suspended license and being a fugitive from justice. No bail.