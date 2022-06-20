Police
Kittcom received the following calls on June 18-21 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• A pedestrian crossing sign on North Anderson Street reportedly had been spray painted.
• An open manhole was reported on South Industrial Way and West Umptanum Road.
• Four gas cans reportedly were stolen from a trailer on South Sampson Street.
• The reporting party was passing by and observed a red van pulled over to the side of the road on Prater Road and Parke Creek Road and saw a man come out of the bushes with what appeared to be a 9mm handgun.
• There was a report of a white van at the skate park in Cle Elum with orange duct tape letters on it stating they were selling ducks, chickens and rabbits.
• A vehicle collision was reported on Canyon Road and Ringer Loop.
• A motor vehicle was reported stolen on North Alder Street.
• A cell phone was reported stolen on East Capitol Avenue.
• Unknown subjects reportedly cut into a container on Kachess Lake Road. It was unknown if anything was taken.
• A mountain bike reportedly was stolen from a vehicle while it was parked on Canyon Road.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle on East Second Street in Cle Elum.
• The reporting party requested to speak to law enforcement concerned because her father told her to use the salt for driveways instead of sea salt in her ice cream maker on South Park Place.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle on West Clearview Road.
• A motor vehicle collision was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 101.
• The reporting party advised that a Subaru with out-of-state plates ran the reporting party and horses off the road in Ellensburg and told the reporting party he “hates horse people.”
• A small Dodge truck reportedly was doing brodies in a church parking lot on North Vuecrest Road.
• A motor vehicle collision was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 78.
• The reporting party advised that a man who was upset because a fence was down, hit the reporting party in the face with a rock on South Main Street in Kittitas.
• A bear reportedly was raiding garbage cans on Denny Avenue in Cle Elum.
• A vehicle reportedly was on its top in a ditch off of Cove Road and Robinson Canyon Road.
• Three subjects reportedly did not pay for their items on East First Street in Cle Elum.
• An assault was reported on North First Street in Roslyn.
• A window reportedly was broken out and two safes were removed from a building on East Sparks Road.
• A burglary was reported on state Route 903. The reporting party found the door unlocked, cabinet doors open, cash from the till missing, and a safe taken.
• A tree reportedly fell on a power line on Prairie Lane in Cle Elum.
• A black and brown Rottweiler mix reportedly was running in the roadway on South Canyon Road and West Mountain View Avenue.
• A Taurus parked on West 15th Avenue reportedly was spray painted.
• A motor vehicle collision was reported on North Oakes Avenue and West First Street in Cle Elum.
• A black calf was reported in the roadway on Reecer Creek Road. Its mother was on the other side of the road.
• The reporting party advised that a woman on a moped fell over and hit his car on Pine Street and West First Street in Cle Elum.
• A fender bender involving a black Honda Accord and a silver Ford F250 was reported on Brick Road and East University Way.
• A dog reportedly bit the reporting party’s child on his left leg and tore his pants while he was riding his bike on North Benton Street in Kittitas.
• An assault was reported on East Mountain View Avenue.
• A fender bender involving a 2000 Toyota Sienna and a white pickup was reported on South Water Street.
• When a couple reportedly was asked to leave a drive-through on South Canyon Road they reportedly said they’d come back and burn the business down.
• A line reportedly was detached from a power pole and swinging in the wind on East First Street in Cle Elum.
• A motor vehicle collision was reported on Klocke Road.
• A man reportedly pulled into a driveway on Coal Mine Way in Cle Elum, said he was from the Yakama Nation, and told the reporting party he was “called by God” to drop a vehicle off at the reporting party’s house.
• The reporting party believes a subject was possibly in her yard on West Sixth Avenue in Kittitas. The dogs started barking and ran to the door. The reporting party noticed the gate was open.
• The reporting party calling from Ellensburg reportedly could see extremely bright and fast lights in the sky when looking toward Vantage.
• A vehicle reportedly hit a telephone pole on Vantage Highway and North Ferguson Road.
• A purse was reported stolen from a restroom on North Dolarway Road.
• A suspect reportedly was trying to pry open a lock box at mailboxes with a screwdriver on West Railroad Street.
• Graffiti reportedly was found on a bridge off of North Wildcat Way and East 17th Avenue.
• The reporting party advised that several people came to her door and yelled at her because she is not a Christian on South Chestnut Street.
• A non-injury collision was reported on state Route 97.
• Two lines from a telephone pole reportedly were handing six to seven feet from the ground on West 11th Avenue.
• A collision was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 62.
• A hit and run was reported on West First Street in Cle Elum.
• A two-vehicle collision was reported on East First Street in Cle Elum.
• A black calf was reported on the side of the roadway on West Dolarway Road.
• A vehicle reportedly crashed into a canal off of Cove Road and South Thorp Highway.
• Subjects reportedly were dumping garbage in the dumpster at the Memorial Park ball field in Cle Elum.
• A dead cat was reported in the northbound lane of North Water Street and West Helena Avenue.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on June 18-21 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• There was a report of burning rubber or something electrical at a building on North Main Street.
• A small fire was reported on the outside of a building on East Juniper Avenue.
• A campfire was reported in the brush on Rockrose Drive.
• A half-acre brush fire was reported on Lower Green Canyon Road.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from June 18-21 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
• Arrest reports for the weekend had not been received prior to deadline.