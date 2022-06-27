Police
Kittcom received the following calls on June 25-27 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• A motor vehicle collision was reported on state Route 97.
• A bear has been on the reporting party’s property for the past three weeks on Teanaway Ridge Road and approaches the reporting party when she tries to scare it off.
• A dead deer was reported in the roadway on state Route 970 and Swauk Prairie Road.
• A non-injury collision was reported on state Route 97.
• Seven kayaks and a paddle board were reported stolen on Salmon la Sac Road.
• There was a report that a neighbor came running out and advised someone was trying to shoot him on South Ruby Street. There were no visible injuries or weapons.
• Two women reportedly were walking from truck to truck soliciting truckers on state Route 97.
• A mare was reported down in a field since the previous afternoon on Lyons Road and Naneum Road. A foal was next to the mare.
• There was a call referring to a mobile home under construction on Sunny Meadow Drive near Cle Elum where the builders had enclosed a bird's nest in the structure trapping the birds.
• There was a report of what looked like a bullet hole in the women’s restroom door at Mountain View Park.
• A man in a Honda requested assistance because there was a kitten stuck in the dash of his vehicle on East Mountain View Avenue.
• A burglary was reported on North Rainier Street.
• A fire extinguisher reportedly had been emptied onto outside patio furniture on East Fourth Avenue.
• Someone reportedly broke into and spray-painted graffiti inside a rental on North Glen Drive.
• The caller requested a call regarding a dying fledgling crow in their backyard on East Juniper Avenue.
• A Jeep Wrangler was reported stolen on Silver Trail Lane in Easton.
• A vehicle reportedly struck a cement barrier on South Canyon Road.
• A non-injury collision involving a red Subaru Forester and a gray Ford F150 was reported on North Pine Street.
• A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on No. 6 Road and Kittitas Highway.
• A burglary was reported on Prater Road. A window had been broken to gain entry to the residence.
• A backpack containing a wallet was reported stolen on West Arizona Avenue in Roslyn.
• A nail gun and a five-gallon bucket of Kilz paint were reported stolen on North Benton Street in Kittitas.
• An assault was reported on South Canyon Road.
• Fourteen subjects reportedly were stuck in an elevator in a building on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.
• A vehicle reportedly was stuck in a ditch on North Pfenning Road and East Radio Road.
• AirPods were reported stolen at Irene Rinehart Riverfront Park.
• A burglary was reported in a cabin on Gobblers Knob Road near Cle Elum.
• A crashed dirt bike was reported on Durr Road. The engine was still warm and there was a helmet in the area.
• An assault was reported on Pearl Street.
• The reporting party went to get their mail at the South Cle Elum Post Office and noticed someone had broken into the office.
• Graffiti was reported on a building on North Walnut Street.
• A non-injury collision involving a Honda Odyssey and Jeep Latitude was reported on East Mountain View Avenue.
• A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on Kittitas Highway and No. 6 Road.
• A mailbox was reported smashed on Badger Pocket Road.
• A wallet reportedly was stolen from a purse on West Davis Street in Cle Elum.
• A dog reportedly had been locked in a black Tesla all night on South Canyon Road. The windows were rolled up and the dog was barking.
• A vehicle reportedly backed into another vehicle on West University Way.
• Subjects in a yellow bass boat reportedly were rapid firing into the east bank of the Columbia River northeast of Vantage.
• An assault was reported on Gobblers Knob Road near Cle Elum.
• A collision was reported on Watt Canyon Road.
• Six subjects reportedly were stranded on an island in the middle of the Yakima River, milepost 150.
• A red 1994 Subaru Legacy was reported stolen on South Ruby Street.
• A man reportedly fell on a display of alcohol in a store on North Ruby Street and then stole a bottle of tequila.
• The reporting party believes her phone was stolen out of her back pocket in a store on First Street in Cle Elum.
• The reporting party advised there was a beanbag chair in his bedroom that smelled like dead meat on East Juniper Avenue.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on June 25-27 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• A small brush fire was reported on Patrick Mine Road in Ronald.
• A fire was reported in a yard on East First Street and North Montgomery Avenue in Cle Elum.
• The fire alarms were sounding and the reporting party could smell smoke at an apartment on East Helena Avenue.
• Visible smoke was reported on Roslyn Ridge.
• A dumpster was reported on fire on South Thorp Highway.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from June 25-27 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
• A 40-year-old Elensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for first-degree criminal trespass, resisting arrest and harassment. Bail $400.
• A 69-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/harassment. Bail $25,000.
• A 20-year-old Seattle woman was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies and Ellensburg Police officers for three counts of attempting to elude. Bail $50,000.
• A 39-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for carrying/exhibiting a dangerous weapon and obstructing a public servant. Bail $2,000.
• A 36-year-old Auburn man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $1,000.
• A 26-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for no contact/protection order violation. Released on personal recognizance.
• A 25-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Released on personal recognizance.