Kittcom received the following calls on June 26-28 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
There was a report of a theft of a wheel line 13 years ago when the reporting party’s land was taken in an illegal foreclosure on North Bohannon Road. The wheel line was on another piece of property that was not on the foreclosure.
A dog reportedly has been in a crate covered with a tarp on a silver truck for a week, howling and barking between Pearl and Pine Street.
Forced entry to an office was reported on East Manitoba Avenue.
Motorcycles reportedly were swerving toward traffic on Vantage Highway, forcing vehicles to slam on their brakes.
A dog was reported in the cab of a truck on East Mountain View Avenue.
A man reported an elk in his yard on West Fifth Street in Cle Elum. The man said he was afraid of the elk. The elk ignored an air horn and siren.
The reporting party said an ex-boyfriend came over and stole her dog on Bala Drive near Cle Elum.
A dark green 1996 Honda Accord was reported stolen on North Lilac Way. The vehicle was not drivable due to the muffler that drags on the ground. The keys were in the vehicle.
The reporting party could hear gunshots on state Route 903 and Tom Wright Road.
There was a report of a horse in a pasture without shade at Sunlight Waters. The reporting party also could not see any water available.
Seven to eight head of cattle reportedly were in and out of the roadway on Canyon Road. The cattle appeared malnourished, foaming at the mouth with their tongues out, looking for water.
The reporting party arrived home and saw a man walking out of the residence on West University Way.
The reporting party could hear gunshots coming from the area of Whitehead Road and East Dakota Avenue in Roslyn.
The reporting party was gone from her residence for 30 minutes and when she came back her TV and PlayStation were gone on East Helena Avenue.
A dog reportedly was locked in a van with its windows cracked open a little bit on Triple L Loop.
A vehicle prowl was reported on East Helena Avenue.
A dog reportedly was left in a maroon Ford Explorer for the past 30 minutes in a parking lot on South Water Street.
A hit and run was reported on North Pearl Street.
A bald homeless man without a shirt and covered in tattoos reportedly was trying to nail a board to fill in some holes in a shed behind the reporting party’s residence on North Sprague Street.
The railroad crossing arms reportedly were malfunctioning on Cabin Creek Road.
Fireworks were reported at the Vantage Boat Launch.
Three or four Highland cattle reportedly were in the roadway on Manastash Road.
A husky/German shepherd mix reportedly was running northbound on North Walnut Street.
An irrigation pipe was reported damaged on the John Wayne Trail near Fairview Road.
A package reportedly was stolen from in front of a door on East Third Avenue.
Unknown subjects reportedly were walking in the nude in front of the reporting party’s residence on Barnes Road.
An unknown male subject reportedly stabbed a vehicle’s tires at the Roza Recreation Area.
A man reportedly was walking in the middle of Main Street, stopping traffic.
A man reportedly was looking into vehicles, walking back and forth on West 12th Avneue and North B Street.
A dog reportedly was running in and out of the roadway on North Water Street and West 15th Avenue.
A semi reportedly was struck on the fender by another semi on Kachess Lake Road.
Approximately 40 people in a touring bus and two vans reportedly were urinating anywhere in the area on the Palouse Trail near Taneum Road. The subjects appeared to be setting up for a bike ride on the trail and using it as a staging area. There were no restrooms in the area.
A black calf reportedly was in the roadway on Vantage Highway.
A collision was reported on Vantage Highway.
A dog was in a white Nissan in a parking lot on South Water Street. One window was half-way down.
Approximately 12 cows reportedly were on the John Wayne Trail.
Graffiti was reported on a garage door on East Sixth Avenue.
A black dog reportedly was inside a Pathfinder parked on West First Street in Cle Elum for at least 30 minutes.
A dog reportedly was left in a Subaru in a parking lot on North Ruby Street.
A stray German shepherd, possibly with injured paws, was reported at a residence on West 12th Avenue.
A dog reportedly was inside a van with the windows mostly rolled up in a parking lot on South Main Street. The dog had been in the vehicle for more than five minutes.
Two huskies reportedly were in the back of a Chevy Silverado in a parking lot on South Water Street.
A Ford F150 reportedly struck two vehicles in a parking lot on West First Street in Cle Elum.
A small dog was locked inside a dark colored pickup in front of a business on East First Street in Cle Elum.
A silver Ford Fusion reportedly was stolen on North Alder Street.
A Chevy pickup reportedly was in a ditch and a silver Dodge pickup was parked in the middle of the road on Wilson Creek Road.
Hay in a barn reportedly was on fire on Vantage Highway.
A truck reportedly was on fire in front of a gas station/convenience store on Gladmar Road.
There was a smoke complaint on Kachess Dam Road.
A campfire was reported on property off Pine Glen Drive near Cle Elum.
A large campfire was reported on Pine Loch Sun Drive.
An outside fire was reported on Kachess Dam Road.
A campfire was reported at Bakers Camp near Easton.
A grass fire was reported on Thorp Prairie Road and Horlick Road.
A tree was reported was on a power line, sparking with visible smoke on Hundley Road.
A smoke investigation was reported on Smithson Road and state Route 97.
An outside fire was reported on Borland Road.
An outside fire was reported on Talmadge Road.
Trees reportedly were on fire on Nelson Siding Road.
A smoke investigation was reported off of Robinson Canyon Road.
A large campfire was reported at the Teanaway Campground.
A smoke investigation was reported on South Main Street.
A semi-truck reportedly was on fire on Interstate 90, milepost 100.
A field fire was reported off Vantage Highway.
A man reportedly was passed out on furniture for sale in front of a store on West First Street in Cle Elum.
A smoke investigation was reported at the Cle Elum dam.
A vehicle fire was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 59.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from June 26-28 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 27-year-old Roslyn woman was arrested by the Ellensburg Police Department for probation violation/fourth-degree assault. Bail $5,100.
A Seattle man was arrested by Kitttas County Sheriff’s deputies for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $1,000.
A 38-year-old Lynnwood man was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn-South Cle Elum Police officers for being a fugitive from justice. No bail.
A 54-year-old Ronald man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for carrying/exhibiting/drawing a dangerous weapon. Bail $1,000.
A 31-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Booked and released.