Police
Kittcom received the following calls on June 4-6 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A stop sign reportedly was turned backward on its post on South Walnut Street and East Tacoma Avenue.
A non-injury collision was reported on East First Street in Cle Elum.
A 110-pound German shepherd reportedly was at large on North Green Parks Road.
Mail reportedly was delivered to the wrong address on East Bender Road. When the mail deliverer went to retrieve it, the subject at the wrong address kept the item, which was prescription glasses.
An older woman reportedly stole Gorilla tape from a store on South Canyon Road.
A transformer reportedly blew out on East 10th Avenue.
A power outage reportedly caused an elevator malfunction, trapping two subjects in a building on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.
A 20-year-old woman reportedly was stuck in an elevator in a building on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.
Heavy flooding was reported in the roadway on North Ruby Street and East Fifth Avenue.
A black heifer calf branded “SG” reportedly was loose on East Taneum Road and Thorp Prairie Road.
Three dogs reportedly were loose on Westside Road.
A tan horse reportedly had been tied on a very short lead for two days on Ross Road. There was not enough slack for the horse to lie down.
A Chevy Malibu reportedly was hit by a Jeep Liberty on North Pearl Street.
A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on East University Way and North Alder Street.
Graffiti was reported on a green recycling box on North Walnut Street.
A reporting party on Orchard Road believes someone shot her dog.
A theft was reported from a store on South Water Street.
A vehicle prowl was reported on East Countryside Avenue.
An assault was reported on West 15th Avenue and North Okanogan Street.
A subject was on the line, screaming at dispatch, threatening dispatch, yelling “pigs better not come to my house or else,” on South Pearl Street.
An unknown subject was pounding on the reporting party’s door on South Pearl Street.
A woman reportedly stole items, including Smart Water, from a store on South Canyon Road.
A cow reportedly came across the roadway into the neighbor’s property on Kittitas Highway.
Hate-speech graffiti reportedly was written on a wall near the front desk of a lobby of a building on East 11th Avenue.
Firecrackers reportedly were set off on East 11th Avenue.
A vehicle reportedly was t-boned on the passenger side on North Chestnut Street and East Fifth Avenue.
A dog reportedly was running at large on South Main Street. It was last seen heading toward campus. It appeared to be scared.
A subject reportedly lost jewelry down a storm drain at the farmers market in Ellensburg. The subject was requesting a call from public works to help her retrieve it.
Water reportedly was coming up from the asphalt on South Park Place.
The reporting party could hear someone shooting on Whitehead Road in Roslyn. Shots could be heard in Ducktown.
A fence reportedly was tagged on South Pearl Street.
A cow and calf reportedly were in the roadway on Boylston Road, milepost .5.
A vehicle reportedly struck the front of a house on Wood Rose Court near Cle Elum sometime during the previous night, damaging the pillar of the residence.
The reporting party observed a man at the Teanaway Campground pull out and load a sawed-off shotgun.
The window of an Audi Q5 parked on Lake Easton Road reportedly was broken while the reporting party was hiking.
A hit and run was reported on East Third Avenue.
A collision was reported on state Route 906.
A non-injury collision was reported on Tjossem Road.
A vehicle reportedly hit a deer on state Route 903 and Paintbrush Lane. The deer was still partially alive.
A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on North Alder Street and East University Way.
A collision was reported on North Water Street and West University Way.
A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on South Canyon Road and Interstate 90.
A woman reportedly was breaking in through the window of a downstairs apartment on East 18th Avenue.
An assault was reported on South Canyon Road.
A collision was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 53.5.
Packages were reported stolen from a residence on Westside Road.
The reporting party said her guitar was missing from her residence on South Poplar Street. She doesn’t lock her doors and the last time she remembers seeing the guitar was a week ago.
A man reportedly was carving an electrical pole on North Pine Street and East Second Avenue.
A man reportedly was outside an office on South Chestnut Street with an ax handle. He was displaying it, yelling and threatening to kill subjects.
A brown horse and a white horse reportedly were in the roadway on Lyons Road and Wilson Creek Road.
Five gunshots reportedly were heard on Liberty Road near Cle Elum. Male neighbors were yelling at each other, possibly in a dispute over a dog.
A backpack was reported stolen on West First Street in Cle Elum.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on June 4-6 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A subject reportedly was burning roofing materials and then putting wet branches on top on Broadway Avenue and Sixth Street in Cle Elum.
The reporting party advised her electric stove made a horrible sound while cooking and there was a red hole at the back of the stove. There were no visible flames or smoke.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from June 4-6 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 38-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to appear/fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. Bail $1,000.
A 37-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for four counts of failure to comply/driving with a suspended license. Bail $80,000.
A 69-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for felony harassment. No bail.
A 19-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for third-degree malicious, fugitive from justice and theft. Bail $15,000.