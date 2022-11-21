...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Poor air quality.
* WHERE...Central, north central and northeast Oregon and
central, south central and southeast Washington.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Poor air quality may cause issues for people with
respiratory problems.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A system moving through the area is
expected to break inversions and promote better mixing and air
quality Tuesday afternoon and early Tuesday evening. However,
the relief may be short as high pressure returns and inversions
may begin reforming by Wednesday afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.
State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.
&&
Thorp artist Justin Gibbens work is to the John Ford Clymer Museum/Gallery. It goes up on Nov. 30 in time for the final First Friday Art Walk of the year and will be on display through Feb. 4 in the new year.
What makes Gibbens’ work stand out is the accurate and clearly defined representation of his subjects. Unlike the Dutch paintings, Gibbens’ work is not meant to be decorative, Clymer Museum/Gallery curator Matthew Lennon said.
Daily Record file
Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
His attention to detail is what separates his work from the others, the fine detail on the spine of a turkey feather, and a bent hair depict another visual aspect to explore in a work that defines nature through an animal’s perspective.
“Once I get the lines down, then it becomes a glorified paint-by-numbers and I just fill in the detail,” Thorp artist Justin Gibbens said with a laugh.
His work is far more than a simple definition. Gibbens is trained in both scientific illustration and traditional Chinese fine line painting — a skill set he employs in his often subversive zoological watercolor drawings.
He tends to make that natural connection, blending scientific knowledge with imagination, drawing from both real-life specimens and natural history, he explained.
Gibbens' “Birds and Beasts” exhibit was up at the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture in Spokane in 2020. His work is collected by individuals and institutions throughout the Pacific Northwest, including Washington Arts Consortium, Grinnell College, Microsoft and the Tacoma Art Museum.
Now, his work is coming home to the John Ford Clymer Museum/Gallery. It goes up on Nov. 30 in time for the final First Friday Art Walk of the year and will be on display through Feb. 4 in the new year.
“Justin Gibbens' expressive images of nature are reminiscent of the 17th-century works Known as Nature Morte. Often these were sumptuous still-life paintings, by artists like Jan Weenix or Jacobus Biltius, depicting dead animals for the lavish houses of the wealthy,” Clymer Museum/Gallery curator Matthew Lennon said.
“What makes Gibbens’ work stand out is the accurate and clearly defined representation of his subjects. Unlike the Dutch paintings, Gibbens’ work is not meant to be decorative.
“He allows us to see the subject matter in a way that is not self-serving or moralistic. Through Gibbens’ ‘Animal Spirits’ we are gently reminded that death does not hold any species in favor. Gibbens' work encourages us to live attentively and respectfully.”
Gibbens received his bachelor of arts in painting and drawing from Central Washington University in 1998, then added a Scientific Illustration Certificate from the University of Washington in 2003.
“It’s certainly an honor to be shown in a gallery named after John Clymer. He had roots here in Ellensburg. The gallery has been there 25 years now,” Gibbens said. “So, it’s meaningful for me to be shown locally and share my work with my community.
“This is a prestigious event and over the years there have been some fantastic artists exhibited there. It’s a humbling place to be.”
Without delving into comparison, there is a significant attraction to having his work on exhibit in a museum and gallery where he and John Ford Clymer have similar interests and respect for nature and animals.
“Clymer’s work has a western kind of slant to it and has a fine detail to nature. I’m impressed with just how prolific the man was. Between his illustrations and his paintings, he was a very busy painter. He did wildlife, but he also did paintings of factual events.”
Gibbens has some new pieces going up in the Clymer Museum/Gallery, along with some of the “Birds and Beats” exhibit and others.
There will be an artist reception on Dec. 10 where art patrons can meet Gibbens, a founding member of PUNCH Projects, a rural artist collective and recipient of a 2006 Pollock-Krasner Foundation Award, a 2008 Artist Trust Fellowship Award and most recently, a 2019 McMillen Foundation MAC Fellowship.