...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches possible. Heaviest snow northwest of Ellensburg.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley.
* WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
The flushed out Killdeer String Band had a little fun at the Treefort Music Fest in Boise, Idaho. The group includes, Alex (AP) Pualani, from left, Justin Gibbens, Jenny Humphrey, Josh Humphrey, Stephanie Hsu and Jacob Gibbens.
The Killdeer String Band, pictured here playing a show for the Ellensburg Community Radio Tiny Stage Concert Series, will add a second violin and cello for it’s show for the First Friday Art Walk at the Clymer Museum/Gallery.
Jenny Humphrey, left, and Stephanie Hsu play during the Ellensburg Community Radio Tiny Stage Concert Series. Hsu will join the Killdeer String Band at the Dec. 2 show at the Clymer Museum/Gallery.
The only thing that could bring better definition to the Killdeer String Band’s Celtic, gypsy violin, layered style with a driving classical Turkish oud and Hindustani background would to be to add more players.
December’s First Friday Art Walk is set to bring the house down when Ellensburg’s favorite background band takes center stage in the main gallery of the Clymer Museum/Gallery on Dec. 2.
The group will add a second violinist, Stephanie Hsu, and celloist Alex (AP) Pualani. Both teach in the YAMA string program in Yakima.
The Killdeer String Band has been a fan favorite throughout the Pacific Northwest since forming in 2015. But the final First Friday of 2022 promises to blow the lid off the house, moving into the new year with a lighter step and better sense of purpose.
“We played as a six-piece with Stephanie and AP for the Treefort Music Fest in Boise back in the fall of 2021. We always felt like we need to do more of this, but it’s complicated with everybody living so spread out,” bassist Justin Gibbens said.
“Generally speaking, all our music is arranged by either Josh (Humphrey) or myself. So, there aren’t any surprises. But Stephanie, without even seeing the music, can watch Jenny (Humphrey’s) fingers and play in real time, never having heard the song before. AP’s the same way, so we’re really looking forward to playing this show at the Clymer.”
The Killdeer String Band is a blend of Jenny Humphrey’s Celtic, gypsy violin, blended with classical violin training with her husband, Josh Humphrey’s wide range of musical backing harmonies and counterpoint.
Josh’s background in Turkish oud and Hindustani classical music adds a dynamic flare to his guitar work. Justin (upright bass) and Jacob Gibbens (percussion) drive the rhythm section.
Hsu joined the group for its performance on the Ellensburg Community Radio Tiny Stage show and they lit it up with a spectacular showcase of musical virtuosity. It was like watching Duane Allman and Dickey Betts trading licks and strutting their stuff on the group’s version of “Da New Rigged Ship.”
“The energy those two generate is amazing,” Gibbens said. “It just drives the band to greater things. We’ll come up with some new parts for the cello because we don’t want AP playing the same parts as my bass.”
The group will be playing in support of its 13-song new release “Wise Fools (2021),” with songs like Super Orange/Crowbar,” “Kayak,” “Essaouira,” and “Hector the Hero.”
They have been active throughout the summer as things started opening up after health restrictions with performances in Leavenworth, Buskers in the Burg and Boise. They were also featured on the “The Great American Folk Show,” hosted by Tom Brosseau.
But this will be the first time they will treat an Ellensburg audience to the flushed out blend original and traditional folk styles from Celtic to gypsy, and Bavarian to bluegrass.