APTOPIX Britain Royals

King Charles III, Princess Anne and Prince Andrew join the procession of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles' Cathedral, in Edinburgh, Monday.

 AP

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — As Queen Elizabeth II's four children walked silently behind, a hearse carried her flag-draped coffin along a crowd-lined street in the Scottish capital Monday to a cathedral, where a service of thanksgiving hailed the late monarch as a “constant in all of our lives for over 70 years.”

Four days after the 96-year-old queen died at her beloved Balmoral Castle in the Scottish Highlands, a military bagpiper played as her oak coffin, draped in the royal standard, was borne from the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh under late-summer sunshine.

