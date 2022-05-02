The Kittitas Secondary School baseball team jumped up to first in the Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West with a two-game flourish Saturday at cross-country Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West rival Cle Elum-Roslyn.
The Coyotes broke through with three ninth-inning runs in the opener and finished the closer 14-3 in six.
"I absolutely love the fight this team has," Kittitas coach Eric Sorenson said. "I love that they trust the process, and they stay in the moment pitch to pitch. It’s been so huge the last two weeks of league play."
Cole Singer scored from third for the Warriors (12-4 overall, 4-2 EWAC West) to tie the morning game 3-3 in the bottom of the seventh, but Conner Coles doubled to left for Kittitas (11-4, 6-0) and scored Bode Stermetz and Blake Catlin before Camden Eddings drove in Coles prior to the first out in the top of the ninth.
Max Dearing sprang Tristan Bogart with two down in the home half, but the Cle Elum-Roslyn comeback ended there.
"We gave away the first game when we had chances to close and did not," Warriors coach Mike Halverson said. "In the second they wanted it more. When you get a good team on the ropes you don't let them off, and we did. We couldn't close the door and they got the job done."
The Coyotes ran away with the afternoon game in a seven-run fifth as Eddings came up 2-5 in all with two runs and three RBI, and Hunter Smith went 2-4, scored and brought in another.
Next for No. 10 Kittitas is a game at Class 1A No. 18 Royal scheduled for 4 p.m. Wednesday in Royal City, while No. 15 Cle Elum-Roslyn enters its regular-season finale doubleheader set for 3 p.m. Friday in Goldendale.
KITTITAS 6, CLE ELUM-ROSLYN 4 (9 innings)
Saturday at Cle Elum-Roslyn High School
KIT 0 0 1 0 2 0 0 0 3 – 6 9 5
CER 0 0 2 0 0 0 1 0 1 – 4 8 2
BATTING – KITTITAS: Blake Catlin 3-5, 2B, 3 R, 2 SB; Conner Coles 1-3, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI, 2 BB; Camden Eddings 2-4, RBI; Gabe Carlson 1-4, 2B, 2 RBI, BB; Michael Towner 2-5, 2 SB; Hunter Smith 0-3, 2 BB, 3 SB; Jet Tamez 0-5; Colby Morris 0-4; Bode Stermetz 0-3, R, BB. CLE ELUM-ROSLYN: Caleb Bogart 1-5, 2 R, SB; Cole Singer 1-4, R, BB; Max Dearing 1-3, 2B, 2 BB, SB; Joel Kelly 2-5, RBI; Clay Titus 0-3; Sam Dearing 1-3, BB, SB; Dominick Johnson 0-4; Koen Stagner 1-4; Keegan Wilder 0-2; Tristan Bogart 1-2, R.
PITCHING – KITTITAS: Conner Coles (W) 6 IP, 6 H, 3 R (2 ER), 2 BB, 8 K; Blake Catlin 3 IP, 3 H, R, 2 BB, 4 K. CLE ELUM-ROSLYN: Caleb Bogart (L) 6 IP, 3 H, 3 R (ER), 4 BB, 8 K; Max Dearing 3 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 6 K.
KITTITAS 14, CLE ELUM-ROSLYN 3 (6 innings)
Saturday at Cle Elum-Roslyn High School
KIT 2 0 0 3 7 2 – 14 10 3
CER 1 0 2 0 0 0 – 3 5 3
BATTING – KITTITAS: Blake Catlin 1-3, 3 R, 2 BB; Conner Coles 1-2, 3 R, RBI, 2 BB; Camden Eddings 2-5, 2 R, 3 RBI; Gabe Carlson 1-3, 2 RBI, BB; Michael Towner 1-2, R, 2 RBI, 2 BB; Hunter Smith 2-4, R, RBI; Colby Morris 1-4, R; Caleb Parker 0-2, R, BB; Bode Stermetz 1-4, R. CLE ELUM-ROSLYN: Caleb Bogart 0-3, R, SB; Cole Singer 1-4, 2B, R, SB; Max Dearing 1-3, R, RBI; Joel Kelly 0-2, BB; Clay Titus 0-2; Sam Dearing 1-2, RBI, BB; Dominick Johnson 0-1; Tristan Bogart 0-2; Koen Stagner 1-3, 2B; Micah Narte 1-2, BB.
PITCHING – KITTITAS: Camden Eddings 2.1 IP, 3 H, 3 R (ER), 2 BB, 2 K; Gabe Carlson (W) 3.2 IP, 2 H, BB, K. CLE ELUM-ROSLYN: Max Dearing 2 IP, 2 H, 2 R (ER), BB, 3 K; Micah Narte (L) 2.1 IP, 5 H, 8 ER, 6 BB, K; Joel Kelly 1.2 IP, 4 H, 4 R (2 ER), BB, 2 K.