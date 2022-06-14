...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
The winners of Suncadia Resort’s wine label contest.
SUNCADIA — There are many canvasses in the art world to express a gift or particular talent and the Suncadia Resort’s “Naturally Inspired” wine label art contest, was yet another way for expression.
It was a first of its kind endeavor for the resort, and one more way to create and inspire the sights of the Kittitas Valley.
“We are absolutely thrilled by the number of Kittitas County artists who submitted pieces for this contest. The legacy of the winners’ art will live on through our new wine collection and we could not be happier to bring something so local to this place and our product,” said Katie Sheppard, Director of Marketing at Suncadia.
The winning art will be featured on the labels of the three upcoming 2022 releases of Suncadia Signature wines, produced through a partnership with NW Wine Co. with vineyards in the Willamette Valley and owned by head winemaker Laurent Montalieu.
The contest featured Kittitas County artists work reflects the connection between the community and Kittitas County heritage. The work was based on strength of design, artistic merit, and originality.
Kristina Widrig brought to life local fixtures like the spirit of the elk in her piece “Sonder.”
“The concept of my artwork is based off the large herd of elk that use the land. Elk symbolize relationships, family, and community,” Widrig said.
“They are always traveling in herds. They don’t like being alone, and no matter how hard the life gets they will always keep their partner by their side and fight everything together. Just like a town, a resort. We are a community, a family.”
Mount Stuart takes centerstage in Doug Beck’s work entitled “Spikes and Mt. Stuart.”
“My submission is of a resident Suncadia herd bull elk rendered against majestic Mount Stuart,” Beck said. “I chose these two iconic and treasured Kittitas County images and rendered them as paintings to remind us of the raw beauty and wilderness of this magic area that we are blessed to live in.”
The fluid rendering of Erin Oostra’s “Oceanic Valley,” completes the visionary creativity.
“This contemporary piece depicts the beauty of Washington’s fluid landscape, celebrates the richness of each county and nudges us to get out and explore the space we’re in,” Oostra said.