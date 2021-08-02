Kittitas County registered its lowest unemployment rate in 2021 with a 5.9% rate in May, according to a news release from the state Employment Security Department.
The rate was a gradual decline from 6.3% in April of this year, but a dramatic drop from 12.5% in May, 2020, during the COVID-19 restrictions.
COVID hit Kittitas County proportionally harder than it hit the state overall.
According to the state report: “Kittitas County’s economy lost 1,650 jobs in 2020, a -9.4 percent downturn, more severe than Washington’s -5.3 percent loss rate during 2020. In fact, job-loss rates in Kittitas County were greater than loss rates statewide from April 2020 through March 2021, and job-growth rates were less than growth rates statewide in April and May 2021.”
There were more year-to-year gains in individual job categories in May than there have been in recent months.
Job categories showing growth in May included:
• Construction, mining a logging: 19.8% (1,210 jobs up from 1,010)
• Retail trade: 4.6% (1,820 up from 1,740)
• Leisure and hospitality: 5.4% (1,770 up from 1,680)
• Transportation, warehousing and utilities: 6.9% (310 up from 290)
• Manufacturing: 1.9% (550 up from 540)
• Education and health services: 12% (1,680 up from 1,500)
Job categories showing losses in May included:
• State and local government: -3.3% (5,560 down from 5,750)
• Professional and business services: -7.1% (520 down from 560)
• Information and financial services: -9.5% (570 down from 630)
• Wholesale trade: -3.1% (620 down from 640)
• Federal government: -13.3% (130 down from 150)
Overall, according to the state report, the county’s economy is recovering but not at the same rate as the state’s.
According to the state report: “Specifically, between May 2020 and May 2021, total nonfarm employment in Kittitas County increased by 270 jobs (up 1.8%), from 14,870 to 15,140 jobs. Hence, the local job market provided more jobs in April and May 2021, respectively, than in April and May 2020 – good economic news. However, the downside to date, is that the Kittitas County labor market rebound has not been as robust as Washington state’s recovery. Also, total nonfarm employment in Kittitas County this May 2021 (15,140 jobs) was still 3,070 jobs (and 16.9 percent) shy of the 18,210 jobs tallied in May 2019 (two years ago). Hence, the current recovery in Kittitas County is a ‘work in progress’.”