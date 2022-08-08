stuart meadows

This artist rendition of the affordable housing project includes 18 family houses at Water and Bender. Kittitas County Habitat for Humanity has selected its first six qualified families for Stuart Meadows.

 Couertsy photo

Kittitas County Habitat for Humanity has selected the first six families for the new affordable housing community at 113 W. Bender Road.

Civil work at Stuart Meadows is underway as crews prepare to move forward after a series of delays.

