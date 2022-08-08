Kittitas County Habitat for Humanity has selected the first six families for the new affordable housing community at 113 W. Bender Road.
Civil work at Stuart Meadows is underway as crews prepare to move forward after a series of delays.
A tentative groundbreaking for Phase 1 is scheduled for Sept. 15, according to Kirsten Andresen with Kittitas County Habitat for Humanity. Completion is expected in the Fall of 2023.
When fully complete, Stuart Meadows will consist of 18 new homes serving a range of household sizes and those making less than 80% average median income (AMI), with three of the homes reserved for those making 60% AMI or less, according to the press release.
The city contributed $765,000 in affordable housing funds from the sales tax measure passed in 2017 and 3 acres of property.
Each of the 18 units will offer three bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms, allowing for flexibility in buyer needs for multi-generational families, couples, as well as accommodating small and large families.
Six local families chosen for first phase of new affordable housing community.
First six Stuart Meadows families:
• Kelly Short: Short is a deaf, single mom to a daughter and works in marketing and as an author and writer. She is a part of the ASL community and has a Cochlear Implant. She and her daughter are seeking to leave an unpleasant living situation.
• Ronnie McClellan: McClellan is a retired single man who suffered a heart attack, which has prevented him from working. He currently lives in the Shady Acres Mobile Home Park that will be shut down in December.
• Teresa Garcia Lopez: Lopez is a newly single mom to three kids and has been a custodian at Central Washington University since 2020. Her family is everything to her and wants to provide for her children. Priced out of the rental market, Lopez and her children have been staying with family until the house is complete.
• Paige Varnum: Varnum and her husband, Juan, have three children. She works with Housing Authority of Kittitas County as an administration assistant and Juan works with a local nursery as a landscaper. They currently live in subsidized housing.
• Elizabeth Rodriguez: Rodriguez and her husband, Edgar, have two daughters. Edgar works full time as a construction worker and she is normally a stay-at-home mom, but recently secured a summer job as a cook in a retirement home.
• Cheri Burge: Burge is a single mom of two kids and her disabled mom, Patty, lives with her. She works for Kittitas Valley Healthcare as a housekeeper.
Unit Mix
• 18 Units – 1 story
• 3 bedroom and 2 bath – 1,150 sq feet
• 2 off-street parking spots
• Permanently affordable
Resident Profile
• Below 80% or 60% average median income for Kittitas County
• Willing to partner and complete sweat equity
• Residing/employed in Kittitas County for 1-plus years
Financial information
Habitat requires our homebuyers to finance the purchase of their home with a mortgage. Any portion of the projected purchase price of $350,000.00 which is not covered by the mortgage, cash down payment, and/or down payment assistance will be provided by Habitat.
Monthly payments will be based on income and household size. Homebuyers must show that they can afford this payment without being cost-burdened (defined as spending more than 35% for your gross income for housing).
• A number of these homes will be sold to households whose income falls under 60% AMI; monthly housing payment range is estimated at $750 to $1,300.
• A number of these homes will be sold to households whose income falls under 80% AMI; monthly housing payment range is estimated at $1,300 to $1,700.
Habitat for Humanity builds homes at a reduced market price with affordable mortgages for families who can demonstrate a need for safe and affordable housing and are willing to partner with Habitat for Humanity, according to the release.
One component of that partnership is called “sweat equity.” For Stuart Meadows, the “sweat equity” is 20 hours a week, per USDA requirements with a minimum of 250 hours total for Habitat in building their own home.
The Stuart Meadows properties will be placed in Habitat’s Land Trust, ensuring permanent affordability for future generations and families.
Through this 99-year renewable, inheritable lease that includes resale restrictions and a resale formula, this allows for equity creation that provides the owner an average of $48,300 in equity creation, based on past land trust resale properties.