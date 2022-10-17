The lock-down cells, or maximum-security area, is seen at the Kittitas County Corrections Center. The Kittitas County Jail recently received a U.S. Department of Justice grant for almost 500,000 to address mental health treatment within the county's corrections system.
A sign, welcoming inmates to Kittitas County, is painted on the wall above a bench in the booking area at the Kittitas County Jail. The jail recently received a U.S. Department of Justice grant for almost 500,000 to address mental health treatment within the county's corrections system.
A typical cell in the in the newer section of the Kittitas County Corrections Center. The jail recently received a U.S. Department of Justice grant for almost 500,000 to address mental health treatment within the county's corrections system.
The Kittitas County Jail recently received a U.S. Department of Justice grant for almost 500,000 to address mental health treatment within the county's corrections system.
Daily Record file
The lock-down cells, or maximum-security area, is seen at the Kittitas County Corrections Center. The Kittitas County Jail recently received a U.S. Department of Justice grant for almost 500,000 to address mental health treatment within the county's corrections system.
Daily Record file
A sign, welcoming inmates to Kittitas County, is painted on the wall above a bench in the booking area at the Kittitas County Jail. The jail recently received a U.S. Department of Justice grant for almost 500,000 to address mental health treatment within the county's corrections system.
A typical cell in the in the newer section of the Kittitas County Corrections Center. The jail recently received a U.S. Department of Justice grant for almost 500,000 to address mental health treatment within the county's corrections system.
Correctional systems throughout the United States often deal with the concept of recidivism, or when a criminal continues to reoffend, creating a vicious cycle of the same individuals leaving and reentering the corrections system in the communities in which they live. The Kittitas County Jail recently received a large grant to help address part of the root cause of recidivism in the hopes that at least part of that cycle can be broken.
The jail recently received a grant of almost $500,000 from the U.S. Department of Justice to develop and build on existing mental health treatment programs for inmates. According to a Kittitas County Sheriff's Office press release, the grant extends over three years and includes programs and personnel, including hiring an inmate case manager.
According to the release, the grant comes as part of the DOJ’s Justice and Mental Health Collaboration Program, the goals of which include mitigating the risks of recidivism for individuals with mental health and co-occurring substance abuse disorders.
“Our jail has taken a leadership role in viewing incarceration not merely as punishment but an opportunity to intervene in cycles of drug abuse, mental and emotional health issues, and criminal recidivism,” the release said. “This grant will combine with mental health and substance abuse programs already in place to help people in crisis and hopefully get them on a path to addressing the issues that got them into jail in the first place.”
The release said part of the focus on the expansion of services within the county’s correctional system is to build on already existing programs that prepare inmates who receive services while incarcerated to continue receiving help within the community once they are released. The ‘warm handoff’ involves partnering with community agencies that partner with the corrections department to provide services involving mental health and substance abuse issues to the inmates once they are back in the community.
“Studies show a dramatically higher success rate for people in recovery from substance abuse and mental or emotional health problems when they are linked with services linked with services immediately on release from a controlled environment like a jail,” the release said. “Like all correctional facilities around our country, the Kittitas County Jail has seen a dramatic rise in the number of inmates with mental or emotional health issues in recent years. There is a critical shortage of treatment options and facilities in our county and throughout the state for those with severe mental health problems.”
The release said the jail is often a last resort for some inmates suffering from mental health and addiction disorders, and that the jail is not a replacement for the need to expand mental health infrastructure throughout the state.
“This grant though will add to efforts already in place to help those we can,” the release said.
EXPANDING ON EXISTING RESOURCES
In an interview with the Daily Record, Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office Inspector Chris Whitsett said the DOJ grant program that is supplying the money is relatively new, being introduced in the past year, saying it was developed in recognition of the growing mental health issues impacting people who are coming into contact with law enforcement and who are incarcerated. He said it is common for jails in communities to be considered the largest mental health facilities that exist in those communities.
“We don’t want it to be that way,” he said of the current framework. “We wish that there were more mental health facilities and services as well as substance abuse services outside jails, but what we find is that over the past years, we’ve seen more and more of our inmate population have more identifiable and sometimes critical needs for treatment involving behavioral health and substance-abuse disorders.”
As a result, Whitsett said the county’s correctional system has pivoted towards viewing the time that individuals are incarcerated as an opportunity to try to help them get past some of the problems that in some cases are why they ended up in jail in the first place.
“Not everybody who is in jail is there because of mental health issues,” he said of the situation. “Some people just commit crimes. The turn that we’ve taken is not about putting inmates ahead of the community or putting inmates ahead of the victims of their crimes.”
In 2021, Whitsett said the county hired a full-time mental health professional to provide services to inmates at the Kittitas County Jail, a position he said is rather unusual for a rural correctional system.
“We recognize this need,” he said of the position’s creation. “What he’s found is on a pretty consistent basis, half of the people who come through our doors have identifiable needs for therapy and assistance.”
Last year, Whitsett said the county applied for and was awarded a grant from the Washington Health Care Authority for medically assisted treatment for substance use disorders, a grant he said made it possible to add positions, equipment, and administrative support.
“This year, the jail administrative staff did great work on making the application for this DOJ grant and were awarded $483,500 and change for additional administrative support and staff to build on the programs we already have for helping people with mental and emotional health issues,” he said of the new funding.
In the first year of the DOJ grant funding, Whitsett said the jail’s mental health professional will act as program administrator and will begin to bring new staff on board, including a case manager for inmates who are in need of treatment, as well as a new therapist to help manage the caseload.
“Our hope and expectation out of this program is that by taking people who are in a comparatively stable and structured environment of a jail and using this time, because they have time with us, to try to treat and work through some of the issues that have gotten them trapped in a cycle of behavioral health disorders and criminal recidivism,” he said of the plan ahead. “We can reduce that recidivism, we can increase safety, and we can increase quality of life for our community. We believe that’s a win for everybody.”