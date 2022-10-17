Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Correctional systems throughout the United States often deal with the concept of recidivism, or when a criminal continues to reoffend, creating a vicious cycle of the same individuals leaving and reentering the corrections system in the communities in which they live. The Kittitas County Jail recently received a large grant to help address part of the root cause of recidivism in the hopes that at least part of that cycle can be broken.

The jail recently received a grant of almost $500,000 from the U.S. Department of Justice to develop and build on existing mental health treatment programs for inmates. According to a Kittitas County Sheriff's Office press release, the grant extends over three years and includes programs and personnel, including hiring an inmate case manager.

Tags

Reporting for the DR since March 2018. Lover of campfires, black labs and good vibes. Proud Humboldt State alum!

Recommended for you