They’re calling it the Art of Recovery. Like other art forms, it has its pleasantries, attractions and appeals.
Unlike other locations along the First Friday Art Walk trail where patrons can grab a glass of wine or a cold beer while they enjoy the music and the art at various businesses around downtown, The Kittitas County Recovery Community Organization open mic night provides a clean and sober environment to enjoy the same things.
It gives the recovery community a safe, sober place to get out and enjoy First Friday, hear a little music, see a little art and be a part of life that used to require chemicals or alcohol.
Can you go to concerts clean and sober? Yep. Can you be a part of the community event without party favors or drink? Of course. Is it a chance to reacclimate to a life where people actually help each other on their journey? It’s all of those things and more KCRCO program manager Maryanna Schane said.
“We started in February, so this will be our second First Friday open mic night,” Schane said. “We have an open door where anybody can come and play.
“The goal is to give people a connection. The opposite of addiction is connection and if we can give folks somewhere where they can come, reach out or just connect with other folks in recovery, that’s what we want. We want people to see that side of recovery.”
KCRCO had 15 people step up to mike to play music or recite poetry at its first gig, so it’s off to a good start. Though most of the players and participants are from the recovery community, Schane said, they are promoting a family-friendly environment for anybody looking to enjoy an alcohol, drug-free place.
If junior high or high school students, college students, church groups, friends or family from the community want to join in, the door, and the mic, is open to any and everybody.
“In the past it’s just been musicians from recovery, but the purpose is to increase the prevalence of long-term recovery. It’s not just limited to people in recovery, that’s just where it starts,” Schane said.
“We encourage people to come by and play music. We want folks coming in to see what we do and who we are. We want to reduce that barrier and have people connecting within and outside of the recovery community.”
The goal is to find artists in recovery that want to showcase their stuff. KCRCO has a photo exhibit on display that will probably stay up through next month. But organizers are always looking for more artists.
The Kittitas County Recovery Community Organization is an independent, non-profit organization led and governed by representatives of Kittitas County communities of recovery.
The mission is to mobilize resources within and outside of the recovery community to increase the prevalence and quality of long-term recovery from substance use disorders.