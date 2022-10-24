The Central Washington University football team fell 35-16 in Lone Star Conference action at West Texas A&M Saturday in Canyon, according to a CWU news release.
"From the opening kickoff to the very end of the game, they absolutely got after us at both ends of the field," Wildcats coach Chris Fisk said.
Quincy Glasper, sidelined with an undisclosed injury suffered Oct. 1 at Eastern New Mexico, started the game under center for Central Washington (4-3 overall, 4-2 Lone Star) but was pulled after some early offensive miscues, so JJ Lemming, the LSC Offensive Player of the Week, completed 13 of 28 passes for 126 yards.
Tre'Jon Henderson rushed for 75 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 21 attempts and Marcus Cook went 48 yards on four receptions.
Jahleel Breland led Central with 10 tackles while Tanner Volk and Daeon Hudson, who recovered a fumble, made eight each.
For the Buffaloes (5-3, 3-3), senior quarterback Nick Gerber went 12-for-19 for 128 yards and two scores as freshman running back Brian Okoye rushed for 83 yards and reached the end zone once on 24 attempts.
West Texas senior wide receiver Tyler Sweet returned the opening kickoff to the Wildcats’ eight-yard line and Gerber finished with a keeper from there for a 7-0 lead at 14:15 in the first quarter.
The Buffaloes intercepted Glasper's first pass at the Central 45-yard line before Gerber and redshirt freshman Kris Sims connected for a 12-yard touchdown to jump out 14-0 at 10:37.
The Wildcats took over at the West Texas 38 but, on 3rd-and-3 at the 13, the Buffaloes recovered a bad Glasper-Henderson handoff. Central forced a punt in the new drive, but Okoye ran home from 18 yards for a 21-0 lead at 9:30 and Gerber found junior wideout Hunter Kaufman from 18 yards for a 28-0 edge at intermission.
The Wildcats broke the shutout with a 27-yard Jude Mullette field goal to trail 28-3 at 8:40 in the third, but West Texas sophomore tight end Shakell Brown’s one-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-goal put his side up 35-3 at 1:33.
Henderson broke a 31-yard touchdown run on 4th-and-1 to trail 35-10 with 8:13 left in the evening, Hudson scooped senior running back Jarred Compton’s fumble and took it to the Buffalo 21, and Henderson punched it in from five yards at 2:26, though the two-point conversion failed.
Next for Central is a home game with new rival Texas A&M-Kingsville (7-1, 5-1), against which the Wildcats are 1-3 since 2011, scheduled for 6 p.m. Oct. 29 at Tomlinson Stadium.
"Things aren't about to get any easier for us,” Fisk said. “We have No. 15 Texas A&M-Kingsville and No. 3 Angelo State up next. We're going to get back to Ellensburg, get to work, and decide what kind of season we're going to have and how we're going to send out our senior class.”
Goldendale 53, Cle Elum-Roslyn 12
Friday in Goldendale
NEXT: Granger (4-4 overall, 2-2 Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West) at Cle Elum-Roslyn (2-6, 2-2), Senior Night, 7 p.m. Friday in Cle Elum
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Cle Elum-Roslyn 2, Warden 0
Friday in Warden
NEXT: White Swan (1-13 overall, 1-10 Eastern Washington Athletic Conference) at No. 7 Cle Elum-Roslyn (12-3, 12-0), 6 p.m. Tuesday