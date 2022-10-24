CWU FB

Daeon Hudson (28), Tai-John Mizutani (8), Scottland Vise (57), Sean Gordon (92) and the Central Washington University football team will return home against Texas A&M-Kingsville Oct. 29.

 RICHARD DALTON III / DAILY RECORD

The Central Washington University football team fell 35-16 in Lone Star Conference action at West Texas A&M Saturday in Canyon, according to a CWU news release.

"From the opening kickoff to the very end of the game, they absolutely got after us at both ends of the field," Wildcats coach Chris Fisk said.

